Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tyranitar and Salamence Spotlight Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, moves, and more

A second Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event has arrived in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and this time around, players will have to face Tyranitar and Salamence. The pseudo-legendary beasts will appear in four-star and five-star Tera Raid Battles in their respective versions and will be available over the next few days.

In Tera Raid Battle events, players get to encounter a certain Pokemon more frequently with a unique Tera Type. Depending on the difficulty, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can group up with other players to take on these formidable foes. When defeated, the Raid Boss will drop a number of useful in-game items that players can gather.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Terastallization brings an exciting new twist by changing the type of one of your Pokémon during battle.



Master the Terastral phenomenon: When it comes to Pokémon battles in Paldea, the Terastal phenomenon is the name of the game!Terastallization brings an exciting new twist by changing the type of one of your Pokémon during battle.Master the Terastral phenomenon: pkmn.news/Terastral When it comes to Pokémon battles in Paldea, the Terastal phenomenon is the name of the game!Terastallization brings an exciting new twist by changing the type of one of your Pokémon during battle. Master the Terastral phenomenon: pkmn.news/Terastral https://t.co/NjdLNTGtQ9

The Terastal phenomenon is a brand new battle gimmick that's completely unique to Generation 9 and has been introduced by Game Freak in their latest titles, with the ongoing Tera Raid Battles based around that phenomenon.

Everything you need to know about Tyranitar and Salamence Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Tyranitar and Salamence Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event will commence on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET and conclude on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3:59 pm PT / 6:59 pm ET. During this time, Tyranitar will appear more frequently in four-star and five-star Tera Raids exclusively in Pokemon Scarlet, with a random Tera Type.

Similarly, Salamence will show up as a Raid Boss exclusively in Pokemon Violet in four-star and five-star Tera Raids with a random Tera Type as well. Players will be able to enter these events by interacting with Tera Raid crystals that can be found across the wild expanse of Paldea shrouded with a mysterious aura.

Unlike the Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, where the iconic Kanto Pokemon appeared in seven-star Tera Raids with the Mightiest Mark, neither Tyranitar nor Salamence will bear any such unique marks. According to Serebii, both Pokemon will have the levels stated below and feature the following moves when encountered in Tera Raid Battles:

Tyranitar four-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45

Earthquake

Stone Edge

Bite

Dragon Claw

Leer (Additional Move)

Tyranitar five-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75

Earthquake

Stone Edge

Crunch

Ice Punch

Leer (Additional Move)

Giga Impact (Additional Move)

Salamence four-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 45

Zen Headbutt

Dragon Claw

Crunch

Dual Wingbeat

Dragon Breath (Additional Move)

Salamence five-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type) - Level 75

Dragon Claw

Hurricane

Earthquake

Dual Wingbeat

Dragon Breath (Additional Move)

Dragon Dance (Additional Move)

Interested readers can check out all the item drops for both these Raid Bosses in this article.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Face Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in Violet

Runs from December 9th through 11th 2022



Details @ Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announcedFace Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in VioletRuns from December 9th through 11th 2022Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announcedFace Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in VioletRuns from December 9th through 11th 2022Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/OC9hzYBw1N

To join these Tera Raid Battle events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players need to download the latest version of Poke Portal News. If this does not happen automatically, players can navigate to the in-game menu, then click on the Mystery Gift option, and manually click on 'Check Poke Portal News.'

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players also need to be aware that they require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they plan to engage in Tera Raid Battle events with other players. Trainers will also need to unlock four-star and five-star Tera Raids before they can participate in these.

Poll : 0 votes