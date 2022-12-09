Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tyranitar and Salamence Spotlight: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

The third special Tera Raid Battle event has officially begun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This time around, it features two pseudo-legendaries that are already present in the game as Raid Bosses. For a limited period of time, players will be able to encounter Tyranitar and Salamence in Tera Raid Battles and have a chance to defeat them.
The official description of the mechanics of Tera Raid Battles describes the same as unique opportunities for trainers around the world to pit their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet squads against a formidable pocket monster with a unique Tera Type. Players will be able to trigger these events by interacting with certain crystals with a mysterious aura found all across Paldea.
So, what items will players be getting from the current Tyranitar and Salamence Spotlight Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Everything you need to know about Tyranitar and Salamence Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The Tyranitar and Salamence Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, December 9, 2022 and will run until Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3:59 pm PT. During the event, players will come across both pseudo-legendaries in four-star and five-star Tera Raid Battles.
According to Serebii, Raid Boss Tyranitar will have a random Tera Type, including a Ghost-type appearing in five-star Tera Raids, while Raid Boss Salamence will similarly have a random Tera Type, including a Steel-type appearing in five-star Tera Raids.
The item drops from Tyranitar Tera Raids in this latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event are as follows:
Tyranitar four-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Larvitar Claw
- Muscle Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Muscle Feather
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Tamato Berry
- Big Pearl
- Nugget
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Larvitar Claw
Tyranitar five-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Larvitar Claw
- Muscle Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Muscle Feather
- Tamato Berry
- Star Piece
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Jolly Mint
- Adamant Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Larvitar Claw
- Ability Capsule
The item drops from Salamence Tera Raids in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event include:
Salamence four-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Bagon Scales
- Genius Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy M
- EXP. Candy L
- Genius Feather
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Kelpsy Berry
- Big Pearl
- Nigget
- Current Type Tera Shard
- Bagon Scales
Salamence five-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)
Base item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- Bagon Scales
- Genius Feather
- Current Type Tera Shard
Random item drops
- EXP. Candy L
- Rare Candy
- Genius Feather
- Kelpsy Berry
- Star Piece
- Pearl String
- Nugget
- Modest Mint
- Timid Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Current Tera Type Shard
- Bagon Scales
- Ability Capsule
Just like the first two Tera Raid Battle events, it's likely that players will need to have downloaded the latest Poke Portal News in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers will also need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to participate in the event with other players.