Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tyranitar and Salamence Spotlight: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Dec 09, 2022 03:19 PM IST
The latest Tera Raid Battle beasts (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The third special Tera Raid Battle event has officially begun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This time around, it features two pseudo-legendaries that are already present in the game as Raid Bosses. For a limited period of time, players will be able to encounter Tyranitar and Salamence in Tera Raid Battles and have a chance to defeat them.

The official description of the mechanics of Tera Raid Battles describes the same as unique opportunities for trainers around the world to pit their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet squads against a formidable pocket monster with a unique Tera Type. Players will be able to trigger these events by interacting with certain crystals with a mysterious aura found all across Paldea.

In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

So, what items will players be getting from the current Tyranitar and Salamence Spotlight Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Everything you need to know about Tyranitar and Salamence Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Tyranitar and Salamence Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, December 9, 2022 and will run until Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3:59 pm PT. During the event, players will come across both pseudo-legendaries in four-star and five-star Tera Raid Battles.

Serebii Update: The third Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has begun. Face off against Tyranitar or Salamence for a variety of rewards. Runs until December 11th at 23:59 UTCWe're currently compiling details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/BBVLY6ltEE

According to Serebii, Raid Boss Tyranitar will have a random Tera Type, including a Ghost-type appearing in five-star Tera Raids, while Raid Boss Salamence will similarly have a random Tera Type, including a Steel-type appearing in five-star Tera Raids.

The item drops from Tyranitar Tera Raids in this latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event are as follows:

Tyranitar four-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

  • EXP. Candy M
  • EXP. Candy L
  • Larvitar Claw
  • Muscle Feather
  • Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

  • EXP. Candy M
  • EXP. Candy L
  • Muscle Feather
  • Sitrus Berry
  • Lum Berry
  • Tamato Berry
  • Big Pearl
  • Nugget
  • Current Tera Type Shard
  • Larvitar Claw

Tyranitar five-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

  • EXP. Candy L
  • EXP. Candy XL
  • Larvitar Claw
  • Muscle Feather
  • Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

  • EXP. Candy L
  • Rare Candy
  • Muscle Feather
  • Tamato Berry
  • Star Piece
  • Pearl String
  • Nugget
  • Jolly Mint
  • Adamant Mint
  • PP Up
  • Bottle Cap
  • Current Tera Type Shard
  • Larvitar Claw
  • Ability Capsule

The item drops from Salamence Tera Raids in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event include:

Salamence four-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

  • EXP. Candy M
  • EXP. Candy L
  • Bagon Scales
  • Genius Feather
  • Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

  • EXP. Candy M
  • EXP. Candy L
  • Genius Feather
  • Sitrus Berry
  • Lum Berry
  • Kelpsy Berry
  • Big Pearl
  • Nigget
  • Current Type Tera Shard
  • Bagon Scales

Salamence five-star Tera Raid Battle (Random Tera Type)

Base item drops

  • EXP. Candy L
  • EXP. Candy XL
  • Bagon Scales
  • Genius Feather
  • Current Type Tera Shard

Random item drops

  • EXP. Candy L
  • Rare Candy
  • Genius Feather
  • Kelpsy Berry
  • Star Piece
  • Pearl String
  • Nugget
  • Modest Mint
  • Timid Mint
  • PP Up
  • Bottle Cap
  • Current Tera Type Shard
  • Bagon Scales
  • Ability Capsule

Just like the first two Tera Raid Battle events, it's likely that players will need to have downloaded the latest Poke Portal News in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers will also need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to participate in the event with other players.

