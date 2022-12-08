5 strongest Fighting-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature an interesting selection of creatures to catch and tame. With a mix of both old and new names, there are many team possibilities to be had.
Taking advantage of synergies and compensating for an ally's weaknesses are crucial parts of building a team, and players have to figure out which types to have in their party. This leads to interesting scenarios where each player can have drastically different Pokemon setups. Here are some of the best Fighting-type Pokemon to have in Scarlet and Violet.
Here are 5 solid Fighting-types that every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player should have in their party
5) Slither Wing (Volcarona)
Available in Scarlet only
Overview:
- Type: Bug/Fighting
- Ability: Protosynthesis (Boosts the user's highest stat in harsh sunlight or when holding Booster Energy. This means a 30% increase if the proficient stat is Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack or Sp. Defense. The Speed stat gets a 50% increase if it's the proficient stat.)
Stats:
- HP: 85
- Attack: 135
- Defense: 79
- Special Attack: 85
- Special Defense: 105
- Speed: 81
- Total: 570
Best moves:
- Leech Life
- Close Combat
- Bug Buzz
- Brick Break
Slither Wing is a past Paradox variant of Volcarona. This moth Pokemon is a dual Bug/Fighting-type with an impressive Attack stat and a good Sp. Defense. As such, Leech life should help keep its HP up, while heavy hitters like Close Combat and Bug Buzz deal big damage.
4) Iron Hands (Hariyama)
Available in Violet only
Overview:
- Type: Fighting/Electric
- Ability: Quark Drive (Boosts the user's highest stat in Electric Terrain or when holding Booster Energy. This means a 30% increase if the proficient stat is Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack or Sp. Defense. If the proficient stat is Speed, it gets a 50% increase.)
Stats:
- HP: 154
- Attack: 140
- Defense: 108
- Special Attack: 50
- Special Defense: 68
- Speed: 50
- Total: 570
Best moves:
- Close Combat
- Wild Charge
- Electric Terrain
- Brick Break
Gen 3's Pokemon Hariyama gets a future Paradox form with Iron Hands. With a whopping 154 HP, it can take more than a few hits, meaning Wild Charge is a decent move on it. Trainers can use Electric Terrain to boost its Electric moves further.
3) Great Tusk (Donphan)
Available in Scarlet only
Overview:
- Type: Ground/Fighting
- Ability: Protosynthesis (Boosts the user's highest stat in harsh sunlight or when holding Booster Energy. This means a 30% increase if the proficient stat is Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack or Sp. Defense. If the proficient stat is Speed, it gets a 50% increase.)
Stats:
- HP: 115
- Attack: 131
- Defense: 131
- Special Attack: 53
- Special Defense: 53
- Speed: 87
- Total: 570
Best moves:
- Headlong Rush
- Close Combat
- Earthquake
- Brick Break
Great Tusk is a past Paradox variant of Donphan. Found only in Scarlet, this Pokemon has impressive Attack and Defense stats, making it a good tank. Moves like Headlong Rush and Close Combat are two of its most powerful attacks. Earthquake is another long-running fan favorite.
2) Iron Valiant (Gallade)
Available in Violet only
Overview:
- Type: Fairy/Fighting
- Ability: Quark Drive (Boosts the user's highest stat in Electric Terrain or when holding Booster Energy. This means a 30% increase if the proficient stat is Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack or Sp. Defense. If the proficient stat is Speed, it gets a 50% increase.)
Stats:
- HP: 74
- Attack: 130
- Defense: 90
- Special Attack: 120
- Special Defense: 60
- Speed: 116
- Total: 590
Best moves:
- Close Combat
- Play Rough
- Thunder Punch
- Electric Terrain
Iron Viliant is a future Paradox version of Gallade. It has excellent Attack and Sp. Attack stats. Its Quark Drive ability boosts its stats in Electric Terrain, which also increases the effectiveness of Electric-type moves (which is why Thunder Punch is a good option). Apart from this, Close Combat and Play Rough are STAB (same-type attack bonus) moves that deal significant damage.
1) Koraidon
Available in Scarlet only
Overview:
- Type: Dragon/Fighting
- Ability: Orichalcum Pulse (Summons harsh sunlight that increases the user's Attack stat while active.)
Stats:
- HP: 100
- Attack: 135
- Defense: 115
- Special Attack: 85
- Special Defense: 100
- Speed: 135
- Total: 670
Best moves:
- Dragon Claw
- Outrage
- Close Combat
- Collision Course
The mascot of the Scarlet version, Koraidon is one of the most powerful Dragon-types in the game. Its hefty Attack stats make it all the more dangerous, and its Orchalcum Pulse ability boosts it further. The agile 135 Speed stat is just the cherry on top, especially given how Fighting-types are generally slow in that regard.
All of this makes Koraidon one of the best choices in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Moves that help take advantage of its solid stats, particularly Attack, are the best options.