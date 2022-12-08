5 strongest Fighting-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature an interesting selection of creatures to catch and tame. With a mix of both old and new names, there are many team possibilities to be had.

Taking advantage of synergies and compensating for an ally's weaknesses are crucial parts of building a team, and players have to figure out which types to have in their party. This leads to interesting scenarios where each player can have drastically different Pokemon setups. Here are some of the best Fighting-type Pokemon to have in Scarlet and Violet.

Here are 5 solid Fighting-types that every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player should have in their party

5) Slither Wing (Volcarona)

SoulSilverArt @soulsilverart I adore Slither Wing with all my soul but it’s also the biggest missed opportunity of #PokemonScarletViolet IMO. HOW IS IT NOT OUR FIRST BUG/DRAGON TYPE?!It’s SO perfect for it-this is on par with flygon LOL. It has a lizard tail,& stands up-Its basically a dinosaur(pre-historic) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I adore Slither Wing with all my soul but it’s also the biggest missed opportunity of #PokemonScarletViolet IMO. HOW IS IT NOT OUR FIRST BUG/DRAGON TYPE?!It’s SO perfect for it-this is on par with flygon LOL. It has a lizard tail,& stands up-Its basically a dinosaur(pre-historic) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qCksXOYtZ1

Available in Scarlet only

Overview:

Type: Bug/Fighting

Ability: Protosynthesis (Boosts the user's highest stat in harsh sunlight or when holding Booster Energy. This means a 30% increase if the proficient stat is Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack or Sp. Defense. The Speed stat gets a 50% increase if it's the proficient stat.)

Stats:

HP: 85

Attack: 135

Defense: 79

Special Attack: 85

Special Defense: 105

Speed: 81

Total: 570

Best moves:

Leech Life

Close Combat

Bug Buzz

Brick Break

Slither Wing is a past Paradox variant of Volcarona. This moth Pokemon is a dual Bug/Fighting-type with an impressive Attack stat and a good Sp. Defense. As such, Leech life should help keep its HP up, while heavy hitters like Close Combat and Bug Buzz deal big damage.

4) Iron Hands (Hariyama)

Available in Violet only

Overview:

Type: Fighting/Electric

Ability: Quark Drive (Boosts the user's highest stat in Electric Terrain or when holding Booster Energy. This means a 30% increase if the proficient stat is Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack or Sp. Defense. If the proficient stat is Speed, it gets a 50% increase.)

Stats:

HP: 154

Attack: 140

Defense: 108

Special Attack: 50

Special Defense: 68

Speed: 50

Total: 570

Best moves:

Close Combat

Wild Charge

Electric Terrain

Brick Break

Gen 3's Pokemon Hariyama gets a future Paradox form with Iron Hands. With a whopping 154 HP, it can take more than a few hits, meaning Wild Charge is a decent move on it. Trainers can use Electric Terrain to boost its Electric moves further.

3) Great Tusk (Donphan)

Available in Scarlet only

Overview:

Type: Ground/Fighting

Ability: Protosynthesis (Boosts the user's highest stat in harsh sunlight or when holding Booster Energy. This means a 30% increase if the proficient stat is Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack or Sp. Defense. If the proficient stat is Speed, it gets a 50% increase.)

Stats:

HP: 115

Attack: 131

Defense: 131

Special Attack: 53

Special Defense: 53

Speed: 87

Total: 570

Best moves:

Headlong Rush

Close Combat

Earthquake

Brick Break

Great Tusk is a past Paradox variant of Donphan. Found only in Scarlet, this Pokemon has impressive Attack and Defense stats, making it a good tank. Moves like Headlong Rush and Close Combat are two of its most powerful attacks. Earthquake is another long-running fan favorite.

2) Iron Valiant (Gallade)

vαl vαl @shinycharm aaaa sososo happy w this one i love this pokémon so much i've been waiting to hunt it ever since i got the game and now it's mine <3 full odds shiny iron valiant 🥹aaaa sososo happy w this one i love this pokémon so much i've been waiting to hunt it ever since i got the game and now it's mine <3 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… full odds shiny iron valiant 🥹🌟 aaaa sososo happy w this one i love this pokémon so much i've been waiting to hunt it ever since i got the game and now it's mine <3 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DNNB3Xekzm

Available in Violet only

Overview:

Type: Fairy/Fighting

Ability: Quark Drive (Boosts the user's highest stat in Electric Terrain or when holding Booster Energy. This means a 30% increase if the proficient stat is Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack or Sp. Defense. If the proficient stat is Speed, it gets a 50% increase.)

Stats:

HP: 74

Attack: 130

Defense: 90

Special Attack: 120

Special Defense: 60

Speed: 116

Total: 590

Best moves:

Close Combat

Play Rough

Thunder Punch

Electric Terrain

Iron Viliant is a future Paradox version of Gallade. It has excellent Attack and Sp. Attack stats. Its Quark Drive ability boosts its stats in Electric Terrain, which also increases the effectiveness of Electric-type moves (which is why Thunder Punch is a good option). Apart from this, Close Combat and Play Rough are STAB (same-type attack bonus) moves that deal significant damage.

1) Koraidon

Pokémon @Pokemon



While it is wary of humans, it will sometimes play with them since it has a capricious and curious disposition.



#PokemonScarletViolet #Koraidon is aware of its own off-the-charts power and behaves as if it never feels threatened by any opponent.While it is wary of humans, it will sometimes play with them since it has a capricious and curious disposition. #Koraidon is aware of its own off-the-charts power and behaves as if it never feels threatened by any opponent.While it is wary of humans, it will sometimes play with them since it has a capricious and curious disposition.❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/08xaynNR9T

Available in Scarlet only

Overview:

Type: Dragon/Fighting

Ability: Orichalcum Pulse (Summons harsh sunlight that increases the user's Attack stat while active.)

Stats:

HP: 100

Attack: 135

Defense: 115

Special Attack: 85

Special Defense: 100

Speed: 135

Total: 670

Best moves:

Dragon Claw

Outrage

Close Combat

Collision Course

The mascot of the Scarlet version, Koraidon is one of the most powerful Dragon-types in the game. Its hefty Attack stats make it all the more dangerous, and its Orchalcum Pulse ability boosts it further. The agile 135 Speed stat is just the cherry on top, especially given how Fighting-types are generally slow in that regard.

All of this makes Koraidon one of the best choices in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Moves that help take advantage of its solid stats, particularly Attack, are the best options.

Poll : 0 votes