Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Leaf Stone

With team builds being a major topic within Pokemon games, players are always on the lookout to make their monsters better and stronger. In addition to learning new moves and leveling up, Pokemon can evolve to take on entirely new forms with generally better stats. While most evolve normally just by leveling up, a few need external factors to achieve these new forms.

A variety of evolutionary items are available in the franchise's games, including the latest Scarlet and Violet. This guide covers how players can find and use the Leaf Stone.

There are a few ways to obtain a Leaf Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To begin with, the Leaf Stone is one of several evolutionary stones available in Scarlet and Violet. Just as the Ice Stone evolves a monster into Ice-types, the Leaf Stone allows the evolution of certain Pokemon into Grass-types. Fortunately, there are a few ways to get your hands on one.

Find one randomly in Tagtree Thicket: Items can spawn randomly to be picked up in the game's world and there's a fair chance of finding a Leaf Stone in the lush Tagtree Thicket. One such location that players can check out is to the north-west of the East Province (Area Three) Pokemon Center. Players will find a Team Star tent surrounded by NPCs. To the left of this tent, there's a tree with an item located next to it. There's a chance that this item is a Leaf Stone. Otherwise, players may need to keep searching around for it if it doesn't spawn.

Items can spawn randomly to be picked up in the game's world and there's a fair chance of finding a Leaf Stone in the lush Tagtree Thicket. One such location that players can check out is to the north-west of the East Province (Area Three) Pokemon Center. Players will find a Team Star tent surrounded by NPCs. To the left of this tent, there's a tree with an item located next to it. There's a chance that this item is a Leaf Stone. Otherwise, players may need to keep searching around for it if it doesn't spawn. Reward in Cortondo: After beating Cortondo Gym Leader Katy, players may replay the Sunflora Hide and Seek minigame. Finding 10 Sunflora rewards players with a Leaf Stone.

After beating Cortondo Gym Leader Katy, players may replay the Sunflora Hide and Seek minigame. Finding 10 Sunflora rewards players with a Leaf Stone. Purchase from Delibird Presents: Located in various spots throughout the open world of Paldea, the Delibird Presents Stores have many items on sale. This includes the Leaf Stone that can be purchased for 3000 Pokedollars.

While the Leaf Stone traditionally evolves a decent number of Pokemon like Gloom and Nuzleaf, most pocket monsters that benefit from this item are not present in Scarlet and Violet. In fact, there's only one use for the Leaf Stone: Eevee.

This iconic critter evolves into different forms depending on the evolutionary stone it's exposed to. With Leaf Stone, the Normal-type Eevee can evolve into the Grass-Type Leafeon. Here is a comparison between the two.

Eevee

Overview:

Type: Normal

Ability: Run Away (Guarantees escape from wild encounters)

Ability: Adaptability (Increases STAB multiplier from 1.5x to 2.0x)

Ability (Hidden): Anticipation (Warns the player if the opponent has an OHKO or super-effective move in their arsenal)

Stats:

HP: 50

Attack: 55

Defense: 50

Special Attack: 45

Special Defense: 65

Speed: 55

Total: 325

Although Eevee is an all-rounder when it comes to stats, players can specialize this Pokemon by evolving it as each Eeveelution has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Leafeon

Overview:

Type: Grass

Ability: Leaf Guard (Prevents status effects during Sunny Weather)

Ability (Hidden): Chlorophyll (Increases the user's Speed stat in sunlight)

Stats:

HP: 65

Attack: 110

Defense: 130

Special Attack: 60

Special Defense: 65

Speed: 95

Total: 525

Based on these stats, Leafeon excels in Attack and Defense. While it has good Speed stats, it falls short in terms of Sp. Attack and Sp. Defense.

Officially released on November 18, 2022, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are only available on the Nintendo Switch console.

Poll : 0 votes