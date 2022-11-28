Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find Ice Stone

Evolution has always been a big part of Pokemon games. This curious phenomenon allows many creatures in developer Game Freak's monster-catcher series to grow into different and usually stronger forms. Traditionally, this mechanism has been goverend by reaching specific level thresholds, but there are a handful of creatures which evolve in other ways.

They require evolution stones to trigger the evolution. This guide covers where to find the Ice Stone, useful for obtaining a new Ice-type form for certain creatures.

Here's how to get Ice Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

One thing to note is that unlike other evolutionary stones, the Ice Stone cannot be brought from the store, meaning players will have to scour the wild in search of random spawns. Thankfully, there are specific areas where it can spawn. Players should visit the Glaseado Mountain and explore its icy landscape for random item spawns.

More specifically, try the north-east area of Montenevera Gym for the best chance at finding an Ice Stone. Unfortunately, all the items that douns scattered around are indicated by a generic pokeball design. So unless players pick it up, they will not know if it's the item of their choice. It could be an Ice Stone, or it could be a Potion, Ether, etc., so repeated tries are necessary.

What does the Ice Stone do?

The Ice Stone is used to evolve specific Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon affected by the Ice Stone and the form they evolve into:

Eevee -> Glaceon

Cetoddle -> Cetitan

Crawbrawler -> Crabominable

Ice Stone works regardless of level, for example, players can evolve their Eevee into a Glaceon right away once they have acquired the item.

Other kinds of evolution stones that can be found in the game are as follows:

Fire Stone - used to evolve Fire-types or a non-Fire-type into a Fire-type

Water Stone - used to evolve Water-types or a non-Water-type into a Water-type

Thunder Stone - used to evolve Thunder-types or a non-Thunder-type into a Thunder-type

Leaf Stone - used to evolve Leaf-types or a non-Leaf-type into a Leaf-type

Sun Stone, Moon Stone, Dawn Stone, Dusk Stone and Shiny Stone - helps certain species of Pokemon evolve

What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet about?

The latest mainline installment in the highly popular RPG series, Scarlet & Violet usher in Generation nine for fans to enjoy. With the move to an open-world format, emphasis is put on player freedom as well. From more character customizion options, to the ability to tackle one of the three storylines in any order, it is a brand new way of experiencing the franchise.

As a student at the region's most prestigious academy, players will embark on an adventurous journey to meet the new NPCs. Players will have the choice of picking one of the three creatures as their starter monster: the Fire-type crocodile Fuecoco, Grass-type cat Sprigatito, and Water-type duck Quaxly.

Traditional turn-based combat is back, but battles now take place in the overworld instead of shifting to an arena. The new mechanics also help enhance the gameplay, from terrastalization to auto-battling.

The Scarlet & Violet games are only available on the Nintendo Switch console platform.

