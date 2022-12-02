Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Covert Cloak

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are the biggest installments in the longrunning JRPG series from Game Freak, both literally and figuratively. Not just with a vast open world to explore, but also the number of additions and changes brought to this brand new Generation 9.

Developer Game Freak has introduced a bunch of new items to players, including the Covert Cloak. What does it do and where can it be found? This guide will cover all the details you need to know.

The Covert Cloak brings an interesting new perspective to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's battles

PLDH @PLDHnet Three new items were revealed for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet today!

➤ Mirror Herb: mirror an opponent stat increases once

➤ Covert Cloak: protects holder from the additional effects of moves

➤ Loaded Dice: increases likelihood of mulitstrike moves hitting more times Three new items were revealed for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet today!➤ Mirror Herb: mirror an opponent stat increases once➤ Covert Cloak: protects holder from the additional effects of moves➤ Loaded Dice: increases likelihood of mulitstrike moves hitting more times https://t.co/mEpGUxuC2W

Essentially a dark cloak, the Covert Cloak is an item to be held by a Pokemon. The way it works is that it will negate any additional effects of moves used by the opponent on the user's choice of attacker. This can be a bit confusing for new players, so let's break it down.

Pokemon moves usually fall under two fundamental categories: damaging and non-damaging. Many such moves (often damaging ones) can have extra effects on top of their primary attack.

For example, Ice Beam deals damage but also has a chance to freeze the opponent and apply the Frozen status effect. Similarly, the Dark-type move Crunch lowers HP and may also reduce the Defense stat of the target.

In a nutshell, many such moves have further effects that can put the player in a pinch if they find themselves facing opponents with these attacks.

With the Covert Cloak, they are immune to these extra perks. This means they will not have to worry about status ailments being used on their Pokemon or having their stats lowered after an attacking move by the opponent. So, Thunder will be unable to paralyze the user as the potential aftereffect will not be triggered.

It is important to note that the Covert Cloak does not negate primary effects. This means effects like Screech (lowers the target's Defense harshly) and Toxic (causes the Poison status effect, dealing damage at every turn to the target) as these are the main effects of the respective moves.

Where can players find the Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Pokémon @Pokemon



Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: The world of Pokémon has evolvedImmerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

As with many items in the game, there are two main ways to acquire the Covert Cloak. Players can stumble across one while exploring Paldea or they can simply go ahead and purchase it in exchange for hard-earned money.

Find one out in the overworld: Head to the Montenevera Pokemon Center. West to this location, you will notice a couple of ice mounds between two houses. Behind these mounds, there is a tree. The Covert Cloak can be found right next to it.

Head to the Montenevera Pokemon Center. West to this location, you will notice a couple of ice mounds between two houses. Behind these mounds, there is a tree. The Covert Cloak can be found right next to it. Buy from Delibird Presents shops: Found dotted around the map of Paldea, this general store has many held items for sale. The Covert Cloak can be purchased from any one of these for 20,000 Pokedollars. It can be bought right away since it is one of the many items available on the list from the get-go. No hidden pre-requisites to be found here.

The Scarlet & Violet games are currently out and are exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch console.

Poll : 0 votes