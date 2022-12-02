Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Snorunt, Froslass, and Glalie

The Padlea region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is home to many varied Pokemon of all sizes and types. In addition to faces never seen before, trainers new to the region might be surprised to find that some older critters make it over too. The Snorunt line is one such example.

Introduced in Generation 3's Hoenn region, this dependable Ice-type Pocket Monster and its eventual forms make solid additions to the player's team. But where can trainers find them in the open world? And how to evolve them? This guide covers everything you need to know about it.

Snorunt is a somewhat common sight across snowy regions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

First, here's a look at Snorunt itself:

Overview:

Type: Ice

Ability: Ice Body (Heals a portion of HP during hailstorms), Inner Focus (Makes user immune to flinching), Moody (Hidden) (Lowers a random stat while also raising two stats randomly at every turn)

Stats:

HP: 50

Attack: 50

Defense: 50

Special Attack: 50

Special Defense: 50

Speed: 50

Total: 300

Curiously, all of its stats are equal, granting it a total of 300 base stats. Snorunt is an alright monster in battle but shines better in its evolved forms.

While individuals may occasionally encounter Snorunt across certain non-snowy regions on the map, they can most prominently be found in the tundras of Glaseado Mountain. It makes sense since they are Ice-type Pokemon and can also be found in hordes. Players can pin down their locations to the eastern side of Glaseado and North Province (Area One).

They're relatively easy to catch, so trainers should have no problem with that. As for evolution, Snorunt can naturally evolve into Glalie. However, there is a way to turn it into Froslass as well.

Here's the deal with Glalie:

Bermeaz (el Ale) ᵘʷᵘ @Bermezas Shiny Glalie - Pokémon Violet



Primer shiny random, estaba farmeando un ratito en un Outbreak de Glalie y ha salido Shiny Glalie - Pokémon VioletPrimer shiny random, estaba farmeando un ratito en un Outbreak de Glalie y ha salido https://t.co/XEOJ5IMmc4

Overview:

Type: Ice

Ability: Ice Body (Heals a portion of HP during hailstorms), Inner Focus (Makes user immune to flinching), Moody (Hidden) (Lowers a random stat while also raising two stats randomly at every turn)

Stats:

HP: 80

Attack: 80

Defense: 80

Special Attack: 80

Special Defense: 80

Speed: 80

Total: 480

Once again, the equal spread of stats is retained, except it is now 80 each, making for a total of 480. Overall, Glalie is a good all-rounder as an Ice-type Pokemon. Players can find one in the West Province (Areas Two and Three) and South Province (Area Four). However, it is just easier to evolve a Snorunt as it evolves into Glalie at level 42.

Finally, here is Froslass:

ً @g95rn My first attempted shiny pokemon! Shiny Froslass SV My first attempted shiny pokemon! Shiny Froslass SV https://t.co/aeSbF0vLUD

Overview:

Type: Ice/Ghost

Ability: Snow Coat (Increases Evasion stat by 1 during hailstorms), Inner Focus (Makes user immune to flinching), Snow Body (The user has a 30% chance to prevent the opponent from using the move that hit the user)

Stats:

HP: 70

Attack: 80

Defense: 70

Special Attack: 80

Special Defense: 70

Speed: 110

Total: 480

Interestingly, Foslass is a dual-type Ice/Ghost Pokemon. Additionally, its HP, Defense, and Sp. Def stats are lower than Glalie's but go towards boosting its Speed to 110. It also has a total base stat of 480. Froslass can be encountered organically around the Glaseado Mountains, but it is fairly rare. Instead, players are better off evolving a Snorunt.

Note that only female Snorunts can evolve into Froslass. So if trainers have a female Snorunt, be sure to evolve it into Froslass before it can reach level 42, which would instead evolve it into Glalie.

Players will need a Dusk Stone to evolve their female Snorunt. Like other evolution stones, there is no level requirement, so trainers can use the item right away on Snorunt to get a Froslass once it has been obtained.

Poll : 0 votes