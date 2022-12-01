How to evolve Crabrawler into Crabominable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer a decent variety of monsters to see and catch. This includes new faces that have never been seen before but also creatures returning from past installments in Game Freak's popular RPG franchise. An example of the latter is Crabrawler, the crab Pokemon.

Introduced in Generation 7's Sun and Moon entries, this Fighting-type monster gets an Ice-typing when it evolves into Crabominable. Fans might be curious about how to transform Crawbrawler into its better form. Fortunately, this guide offers all the necessary details.

Crabominable can be obtained in pokemon Scarlet and Violet by using an evolutionary item

Unlike most other Pokemon, Crabrawler does not evolve when it reaches a certain level. You will have to use a specific evolution item to get it to transform into Crabominable: an Ice Stone. This item allows certain Ice-type creatures to evolve. Additionally, it can turn some pocket monsters without the typing into Ice ones.

Once an Ice Stone is obtained, you can use it on Crabrawler at any time by going into the backpack, selecting it, and using it on the target Pokemon. This will trigger an evolution animation, and you'll soon have Crabominable.

Stats and abilities of both Pokemon

First, let's take a look at Crabrawler's abilities and stats:

Overview

Type: Fighting

Ability: Hyper Cutter - Makes the user immune to having its Attack stat lowered

Ability: Iron Fist - Damage of punching moves is boosted by 20%

Hidden Ability: Anger Pointer - Sharply increases user's Attack stat by six stages when dealt a Critical Hit

Stats

HP: 47

Attack: 82

Defense: 57

Special Attack: 42

Special Defense: 47

Speed: 63

Total: 338

While not particularly impressive, Crabrawler's strength lies in its Attack value of 82. This makes sense as it is a Fighting-type, whose moves are often Physical in nature, which rely on the Attack stat.

Crabominable's abilities and stats are as follows:

Overview:

Type: Ice/Fighting

Ability: Hyper Cutter - Makes the user immune to having its Attack stat lowered

Ability: Iron Fist - Damage of punching moves is boosted by 20%

Hidden Ability: Anger Pointer - Sharply increases user's Attack stat by six stages when struck by a Critical Hit

Stats:

HP: 97

Attack: 132

Defense: 77

Special Attack: 62

Special Defense: 67

Speed: 43

Total: 478

These numbers indicate that Crabominable is better than Crabrawler in most aspects; the former has just one area where it isn't as good as the latter: Speed. At just 47, the evolved creature is slower than Crabrawler. That said, its Ice/Fighting combo is interesting, at the very least, and the creature's admirable Attack stat makes it a decent pick for your party.

Is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet worth playing for newcomers?

Set in the brand new Paldea region, Scarlet and Violet offer a new look at the series as a whole. These are not only the most ambitious games from Game Freak but also the most accessible yet. This is seen via many quality-of-life improvements like craftable TMs, auto-battling, and so on. This ensures the games are worthy of being played by newcomers who can dive into the titles without any problems.

The games borrow many elements from the previous entry on the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. While the real-time-dodging maneuvers of the Sinnoh prequel are gone, its spirit remains courtesy of similar open areas and traversal mechanics.

In the latest releases, gamers will be able to move across land, water, and the air by riding the mascot legendary Koraidon in Scarlet and Miraidon in Violet. These games are only available on Nintendo Switch.

