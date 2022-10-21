Pokemon TCG: Paldea Collection announced - Release date, what's in store, and more

On January 6, 2023, the Pokemon TCG will be introducing a new collection of cards based on the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The collection will be sold in three total boxes, each bearing the likeness of the region's three starter Pokemon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

The Paldea region starters will become part of the player's Pokemon TCG collection as foil promo cards, and the boxes themselves will be filled with plenty of goodies.

The mascot Legendary Pokemon of the Paldea region, Koraidon and Miraidon, will also be included in this collection.

There's even compatibility with Pokemon TCG Online and the upcoming TCG Live game, allowing players to use their new cards in the virtual space as well.

Everything included in the Pokemon TCG: Paldea Collection

Pokemon TCG's Paldea Collection will release roughly a month and a half after Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There's plenty to be excited for when it comes to the Paldea Collection, and Pokemon TCG fans surely won't want to miss what it offers.

The products will come with much more than a few cards, and hardcore collectors may even want to pick up all three boxes in the collection. This obviously depends on a few factors, but it certainly wouldn't hurt to pick up a box in the collection, maybe even one reflecting one's favorite starter.

Here are all the contents of the Paldea Collection boxes:

Three foil promo cards for Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco

An oversize foil card of either Koraidon EX or Miraidon EX

A collector's pin featuring Sprigatito, Quaxly, or Fuecoco

Four Pokemon TCG booster packs

A code card that can be redeemed in TCG Online and TCG Live to obtain virtual copies of your cards

The collection will be available starting on January 6, 2023, and can be found wherever TCG and Pokemon products are sold.

The Pokemon Center will also sell the collection online. This means fans will plenty of ways to pick up the collection when it goes live.

Though The Pokemon Company has announced the Paldea Collection, it's currently unclear as to what the pricing for each collector box is. It may be somewhat comparable to collector boxes in the past, but this has yet to be confirmed directly.

Hopefully, the price range won't be out of reach for the majority of the fanbase, as these new Generation IX products should be enjoyed by players everywhere.

This collector box will undoubtedly lead to more Paldea region cards and promos in the future, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will arrive on November 18, 2022. If the games end up being a hit, there's no doubt that The Pokemon Company will capitalize on the hype generated around the Switch Titles.

A new generation of Pokemon and support cards also presents exciting new angles for the meta, which is worth getting excited about.

Only time will tell what Generation IX will bring to the trading card game, but it will certainly be exciting.

