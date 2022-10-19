Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex guide - All confirmed and leaked legendaries so far

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will undoubtedly have quite a few legendaries for players to access. Whether they are new legendaries, older Pokemon that are available via the National Pokedex, or upcoming events, there will surely be more than the two revealed in the game when it launches.

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launches on November 18, 2022, there will be hundreds of Pocket Monsters to rush out and capture. But what about the potential for legendaries in these releases?

Here's what we know about Pokemon that are confirmed or leaked and might appear in the game at one point or another.

All confirmed and leaked legendaries in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of the more interesting parts of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is that two legendaries will be available at the start of the game. Each version of the game will have one of them, and they will, in addition to being legendary, also function as a multi-purpose vehicle. They can fly, surf over water, and roll their way up mountains.

Despite being available at the beginning of the game, these legendaries will not be combatants at that point. They will likely be unlocked as Pokemon that can enter battle later in the game, but it is not known how that will work.

Legendaries confirmed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Koraidon

Miraidon

A well-known, reliable leaker, Riddler_Khu, also released some information that suggests there will be a third primary legendary. Little is known about this at the time of writing, and this could show up later, perhaps in DLC, instead of during one of the game’s main stories.

There is speculation that this third, mysterious legendary will somehow be linked to the Terastyallization system. The reason for this is that there is a mysterious diamond creature that shows up attached to all of the Terastal Pokemon. Again, this is speculative, but many fans believe this could be the case.

Back in August 2022, some leaks came to light concerning a few sub-legendary Pokemon that will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. According to speculation, these are based on Chinese mythology. In Chinese mythos, these creatures were known as the “Four Evil Creatures,” and Riddler_Khu is optimistic that this is the theme of the leaked sub-legendaries.

With that in mind, it’s also been said that they are neither Dragon nor Fairy type. These sub-legendaries, according to rumors, will be Dark sub-types. It is suggested that they will be Dark/Fire, Dark/Ground, Dark/Ice, and Dark/Grass.

Leaked sub-Legendary Pokemon

Hundun (Chaos)

Taowu (Ignorance)

Taotie (Gluttony)

Qionqi (Deviousness)

There is potential for classic legendaries to come to the game in other fashions. This could include events or being a part of a National Dex, or The Pokemon Company could release codes that allow players to unlock other legendary or mythical Pokemon. Much of this is just speculation at the time of writing, though, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans won’t have to wait very long, though. The title will be released on November 18, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch, where fans can return to their quest to catch ‘em all.

Note: This article will be updated periodically as more information comes to light.

