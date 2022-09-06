Scarlet and Violet Pokedex guide: All Pokemon officially confirmed so far

As more information for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes out, the list of potentially capturable Pocket Monsters grows. Generation 9 sees a brand-new region, 4-player multiplayer, and of course, plenty of new Pokemon.

The full list of Pokemon has not been revealed yet, but quite a large number of them have been confirmed thanks to trailers, Nintendo reveals, and other sources.

The Paldea region continues to be revealed via The Pokemon Company, and listed below is every current Pokemon that has been confirmed to be available in the game.

All Pokemon confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There’s no telling exactly what list Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is going to be in the game. It could feature a mostly Sword and Shield list, or it could be a completely new Pokedex to fill out. At the time of writing, there’s no confirmation if the entire Pokemon catalog will be in the game.

With this in mind, the various trailers and teasers for the upcoming Pokemon games have shown fans that quite a few Pokemon are going to be in the game in some way or another. Whether they are in the basic Pokedex, National Dex, or if there will be special event Pokemon, is unknown at this time.

All confirmed Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet

Altaria

Ampharos

Arcanine

Azurill

Bagon

Blissey

Bounsweet

Cacnea

Cacturne

Cetitan

Chewtle

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Cloyster

Chansey

Colossal

Combee

Cryogonal

Cyclizar

Donfan

Dragonair

Dragonite

Drednaw

Drilfoon

Drifblim

Flaafy

Flabébé

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Floetee

Florges

Fidough

Fomantis

Fuecoco

Gastly

Gengar

Girafarig

Grafaiai

Golduck

Growlithe

Gogoat

Gyarados

Happiny

Haunter

Hippowdon

Honchkrow

Hoppip

Houndoom

Houndour

Jumpluff

Koraidon (Scarlet legendary)

Larvitar

Lechonk

Lilligant

Lucario

Lurantis

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone

Mareep

Mareanie

Meowth

Mraidon (Violet legendary)

Misdrievous

Mismagius

Murkrow

Pawmi

Persian

Pelipper

Petilil

Pichu

Pikachu

Pineco

Psyduck

Pupitar

Raichu

Riolu

Rolycoly

Rotom

Quaxly

Salamence

Scizor

Seviper

Shellder

Shelgon

Slaking

Slowking

Skiploom

Smoliv

Sprigatito

Staraptor

Staravia

Starly

Steenee

Stonjourner

Sunflora

Sunkern

Swablu

Sylveon

Talonflame

Tsareena

Toxapex

Tyranitar

Venonat

Venomoth

Vespiquen

Vigoroth

Wingull

Zorua

Zoroark

So far, quite a few interesting Pokemon have been confirmed, with a number of fan favorites confirmed through various sources. While the roster will no doubt be bolstered by a number of entries from previous generations, there will also be plenty of new Pokemon that have not been discovered in any previous generation.

As this is a living and breathing world, it makes sense that Pokemon from other regions can be found in Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region. There are three new confirmed Starters: Sprigatito (Grass), Quaxly (Water), and Fuecoco (Fire).

Confirmed new Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Lechonk

Pawmi

Miraidon (Violet legendary)

Koraidon (Scarlet legendary)

Smoliv

Fidough

Paldean Wooper (Regional form)

Cetitan

Cyclizar

Grafaiai

A wealth of new exciting experiences await in the next iteration of the Pokemon franchise, with new Pokemon, new forms (Paradox Pokemon), and so much more on the way.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi