Scarlet and Violet Pokedex guide: All Pokemon officially confirmed so far

As more information for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes out, the list of potentially capturable Pocket Monsters grows. Generation 9 sees a brand-new region, 4-player multiplayer, and of course, plenty of new Pokemon.
The full list of Pokemon has not been revealed yet, but quite a large number of them have been confirmed thanks to trailers, Nintendo reveals, and other sources.
The Paldea region continues to be revealed via The Pokemon Company, and listed below is every current Pokemon that has been confirmed to be available in the game.
All Pokemon confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
There’s no telling exactly what list Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is going to be in the game. It could feature a mostly Sword and Shield list, or it could be a completely new Pokedex to fill out. At the time of writing, there’s no confirmation if the entire Pokemon catalog will be in the game.
With this in mind, the various trailers and teasers for the upcoming Pokemon games have shown fans that quite a few Pokemon are going to be in the game in some way or another. Whether they are in the basic Pokedex, National Dex, or if there will be special event Pokemon, is unknown at this time.
All confirmed Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet
- Altaria
- Ampharos
- Arcanine
- Azurill
- Bagon
- Blissey
- Bounsweet
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Cetitan
- Chewtle
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Cloyster
- Chansey
- Colossal
- Combee
- Cryogonal
- Cyclizar
- Donfan
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Drednaw
- Drilfoon
- Drifblim
- Flaafy
- Flabébé
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Floetee
- Florges
- Fidough
- Fomantis
- Fuecoco
- Gastly
- Gengar
- Girafarig
- Grafaiai
- Golduck
- Growlithe
- Gogoat
- Gyarados
- Happiny
- Haunter
- Hippowdon
- Honchkrow
- Hoppip
- Houndoom
- Houndour
- Jumpluff
- Koraidon (Scarlet legendary)
- Larvitar
- Lechonk
- Lilligant
- Lucario
- Lurantis
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Mareep
- Mareanie
- Meowth
- Mraidon (Violet legendary)
- Misdrievous
- Mismagius
- Murkrow
- Pawmi
- Persian
- Pelipper
- Petilil
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Pineco
- Psyduck
- Pupitar
- Raichu
- Riolu
- Rolycoly
- Rotom
- Quaxly
- Salamence
- Scizor
- Seviper
- Shellder
- Shelgon
- Slaking
- Slowking
- Skiploom
- Smoliv
- Sprigatito
- Staraptor
- Staravia
- Starly
- Steenee
- Stonjourner
- Sunflora
- Sunkern
- Swablu
- Sylveon
- Talonflame
- Tsareena
- Toxapex
- Tyranitar
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Vespiquen
- Vigoroth
- Wingull
- Zorua
- Zoroark
So far, quite a few interesting Pokemon have been confirmed, with a number of fan favorites confirmed through various sources. While the roster will no doubt be bolstered by a number of entries from previous generations, there will also be plenty of new Pokemon that have not been discovered in any previous generation.
As this is a living and breathing world, it makes sense that Pokemon from other regions can be found in Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region. There are three new confirmed Starters: Sprigatito (Grass), Quaxly (Water), and Fuecoco (Fire).
Confirmed new Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Lechonk
- Pawmi
- Miraidon (Violet legendary)
- Koraidon (Scarlet legendary)
- Smoliv
- Fidough
- Paldean Wooper (Regional form)
- Cetitan
- Cyclizar
- Grafaiai
A wealth of new exciting experiences await in the next iteration of the Pokemon franchise, with new Pokemon, new forms (Paradox Pokemon), and so much more on the way.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.