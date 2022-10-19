Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All pre-order bonuses for the upcoming title

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, from the iconic franchise's ninth generation, will be released on November 18, 2022, with fans across the world eagerly waiting for it. The game is set to be an open-world experience with no borders and human settlements blend seamlessly into the wilderness. With various interesting speculations about the game spreading within the community, fans simply cannot wait for its official release or to pre-order the game.

Pre-ordering a title often rewards players with bonuses as special treatment than others. In fact, different retailers have offered their own unique bonuses for pre-ordering Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While some of these bonuses were well-received, others clearly didn’t please the community. With all of that being said, this article provides a closer look at all the pre-order bonuses available for the franchise's upcoming entries.

Various Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonuses for players to claim

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are available to pre-order separately, with several retailers coming up with their own set of bonuses for their individual purchases. These bonuses contain in-game bonus items and characters for real-life physical items related to the franchise. Given below is a list of numerous retailers and the current price of both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, along with the proposed bonuses for pre-orders.

Base (Price £41.85): Sticky notes included as a bonus

Sticky notes included as a bonus ShopTo (Price £42.85): Either Scarlet or Violet pin badge according to the purchase

Either Scarlet or Violet pin badge according to the purchase Amazon (Price £42.95): Exclusive in-game bonus items included

Exclusive in-game bonus items included The Game Collection (Price £42.95): Double-sided poster and sticky notes included

Double-sided poster and sticky notes included Nintendo (Price £49.99): Special Pikachu in-game character bonus included

Special Pikachu in-game character bonus included Very (Price £42.99): Sticker sheet included

Sticker sheet included AO (Price £43): No bonus included

No bonus included GAME (Price £49.99): Exclusive Starter figurines included

Exclusive Starter figurines included Argos (Price £47.99): Exclusive lanyard included

Exclusive lanyard included John Lewis (Price £49.99): Coffee cup provided as a bonus

Furthermore, players can directly buy either of them online through the Nintendo eShop for £49.99 each. This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-order has an exclusive in-game bonus Adventure set included and the purchase will be added directly to your Nintendo account.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Bundle Packs and limited edition consoles

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK A Dual Pack that includes Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet plus an Exclusive Golden Dual Game Card SteelBook will also launch on 18/11. #ScarletViolet A Dual Pack that includes Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet plus an Exclusive Golden Dual Game Card SteelBook will also launch on 18/11. #ScarletViolet https://t.co/xK3GbE8ktr

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are also sold as bundles for fans to purchase, and different retailers have varying prices for it. Both the games are past and future representations of some sort and are essentially two sides of the same coin. The bundles offer a significant amount of discounts to them, and there are also limited edition consoles made for these titles.

Amazon is offering to sell both games as a bundle with exclusive digital bonus items for the price of £85.90. Meanwhile, the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition is also available for purchase with these retailers:

Argos (Price £99.99): No bonus included

No bonus included John Lewis (Price 99.99): No bonus included

No bonus included ShopTo (Price £89.85): No bonus included

No bonus included AO (Price £90): No bonus included

No bonus included Nintendo (Price £99.99): No bonus included

Alongside all of these different bundles and packs, Nintendo has a limited edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet design-inspired Switch OLED console available for booking. Although it doesn’t include both games, the entire build will be interesting for Pokemon fans to own. Currently, interested readers can buy the console for £319.99 on Amazon, Very, and ShopTO, and for £334.85 on Base. However, they will have to buy the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games separately to play on this OLED console.

