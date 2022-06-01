Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Release date and platform explored

The Pokemon Company has revealed a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The upcoming RPG from series developer Game Freak steps into the open-world design realm. Something not unlike the studio's previous outing, called Legends Arceus.

However, this will be a more traditional experience within the open-ended formula. The new footage details new features and changes. At the same time, it also highlights what this year's monster taming experience will be about.

What platforms does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release on, and when?

The highly anticipated open-world RPG will exclusively be released on the Nintendo Switch. That is how it has always been. After all, Nintendo is also a part of The Pokemon Company, which oversees the creation and marketing of media affiliated with the iconic monster taming series. Ever since its inception on Game Boy in the 1990s, it has always been a Nintendo exclusive, which does not look to change in the future.

As for the release, the two titles are aiming for a late 2022 release. November 18, to be precise, is in line with launch dates for other installments in the franchise. Pre-orders are up on the Nintendo eShop. The release of these games would mark them as the fifth unique series entry on the Nintendo Switch. That is, after:

Let's Go Pikachu/Let's Go Eevee (Gen 1 remakes)

Sword/Shield (Gen 8 entries)

Legends Arceus (Gen 8 side-game)

Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl (Gen 4 remakes)

What is the big deal about these games?

As the Gen 9 releases, Scarlet & Violet bring the open-world formula to the core series. Previous installments were either divided into chunks or were smaller bite-sized sandboxes. But this time, players can freely explore their hearts' content. While the region's name and inspiration are unknown so far, it will take players across sandy beaches, lush meadows, dark caves, and snowy tundras.

Players will meet a host of new Pokemon and new people on this adventure. The series has always been about discovery, and this entry might look to deliver that in spades. The turn-based, elemental affinity-driven combat is retained here, without any battle transitions seen in previous entries. These further drives home the immersive, freeform aspect of Scarlet and Violet.

The obvious appeal of these games is the various unique creatures waiting to be tamed. The roster might be the most diverse, from tame common species to rare legendaries, and the roster might be the most varied thus far. On that note, this installment has many newcomers as well: like the already fan-favorite Lechonk.

