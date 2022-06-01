"I would die for Lechonk": Pokemon fans are falling in love with upcoming Scarlet and Violet's pocket monsters

Nintendo announced a new pair of Pokemon games coming in the form of Scarlet and Violet. The game is set to expand on the existing experience and introduce many new things to the line of popular titles.

The trailer was revealed earlier and was well received by excited fans. While none of the features and potential additions have been revealed, there will be new professors, characteristics, and Pokemon. Quite unexpectedly, fans have a new favorite in the form of the adorable Lechonk.

Among Us @AmongUsGame @Pokemon not to be dramatic but I would die for Lechonk

The upcoming pair will follow in line with a long list of games that have excited the base over the decades. It all started with consoles like Game Boy, as Nintendo has managed to build a rich legacy. As technology has evolved, so has the quality of the game.

With the announcement of the next step, fans poured in with reactions on social media about the trailers.

Pokemon fans love the trailer for Scarlet and Violet

The new pair of Pokemon games trailers was showcased earlier on June 1, and fans are excited. While some expressed their general opinions, others shared constructive thoughts.

Any new Pokemon game has to do with the legendaries, ultimately. As usual, the latest release will feature two new ones in the form of Koraidon and Miraidon, and some are already applauding their designs.

Not everyone is a fan, though, as one person described the designs as the artwork of a 3-year-old that has been converted into concept art.

Arty the banana cat @cheetah_secreto

They look like a confused sketch of a 3 years old turned into concept art

Some are also in love with the new professors and their appearances.

Some seem to be already finding faults with the trailer and how some of the textures aren't quite up to the mark.

GW64 @GamingWarlord64 @Pokemon I see we still have bad textures...EVREYWHERE! sigh

Some fans think that there will be complaints about looks and other things but it will manage to sell well just like the other games. Over the years, Pokemon has become a massive brand with millions of passionate fans from all over the globe.

1opportunity @1opportunity1 @Pokemon Yup this game is going to sell millions the first week but people still going to complain about graphic and the game looks

People seem to love Lechonk and how it appears in the game.

Some are unhappy as they feel their expectations won't be met. They wanted more things like a bigger world for exploration.

Dave @drc_gamin @Pokemon I guess i was a fool for thinking this would be better than legends. Not thrilled honestly. Thought we would have more expansive areas to explore and such. Is this actually even open world when it looks like gen 7 routes mostly? Also the legendaries look so bad lol.

One fan believes that it's time for the game to invest in voice acting. Traditionally, the games haven't relied on one, but evolution is key in the gaming world.

YoshyFoods @FoodsYoshy @Pokemon Looks fine, above the last gen actually, good visual improvements… but y'all desperately need voice acting in your games instead of the way we've been doing dialogue since 1997

It seems that Lechonk has already created a special space in the hearts of many fans.

Mabel @NezzFinesse Lechonk fanclub starting now

For some, Lechonk has already become their favorite ever creation.

People are also thanking the developers for introducing Lechonk.

Kimerson @TheKimersonShow Thank you for Lechonk, Pokemon Company

Some even believe that "Lechonk" is the greatest ever name a Pokemon could possibly have.

John | PM7 @PM7John Lechonk is the greatest Pokemon name of all time and no one can convince me otherwise

It's quite clear that fans have already found a new favorite, and all of it and other features can be enjoyed when the game is eventually released.

