5 best management sim games on the Nintendo Switch in 2022

The Nintendo Switch, as a handheld, has seen countless games across many genres. Many of these are ports of titles built for home consoles, which the audience is demanding more of. After all, who doesn't want to take their favorite experiences on the go?

Alongside those, we have also seen a handful of games from the management sim genre. Usually catered towards PC players, these games have also made a surprise jump to consoles, including Nintendo's portable hybrid. So here are the five best management sims to play thus far.

Check out the five best management games on the Nintendo Switch

5) Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition

Developed by Frontier Developments, the team behind the acclaimed Planet Coaster, Jurassic World Evolution, dropped in 2020 for the popular handheld. It wasn't just a solid management sim but also the best entry in the iconic dinosaur media series.

Players will build the dino park of their dreams from scratch and oversee every intricate element. Researching excavated fossils, building enclosures for iconic prehistoric reptiles like the T-rex, ensuring visitors' needs, and expanding your park with incoming revenue are just the tip of the iceberg.

The Switch version retains all content from the original 2017 release as well as all DLC content.

4) Prison Architect

Prison Architect from Introversion Software and Paradox Interactive is, in essence, a prison simulator.

Acting as both architect and governor, you control every detail of your Prison - from building new cells and facilities to hiring staff and creating reform programs - while dealing with informants, contraband smuggling, gang warfare, full-scale riots, etc.

Players can design the Prison however they want, from a rehabilitation center to a brutal hell where the order is the name of the game.

Chaos will abound, and players can be as lenient or strict as possible. The game was released for Nintendo Switch in 2018, and further DLC is also downloadable.

3) Cities: Skylines

SimCity may have kicked the bucket in terms of popularity, but its spirit still lives on among indie developers' several city building sims. One of the most popular ones is Cities: Skylines, another Paradox game developed by Colossal Order. The core goal is to build a super-efficient city by molding it the way you want.

Players must segregate their city into zones fit for each purpose (residential, industry, etc.), ensure the supply of necessary facilities (like water, electricity, healthcare, education, security, etc.) and oversee proper transport by building roads and other means of transit.

It was a very intricate affair in a nutshell. For fans of EA's SimCity and city builders in general, Cities: Skylines is a must-own. The Nintendo Switch version includes two expansions: After Dark and Snowfall.

2) Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Sid Meier is renowned for giving birth to the iconic Civilization series of era management strategy games. Civilization VI is the latest in the legendary series from 2K and Fraxis Games and was released for Nintendo's portable in 2018.

Once again, players start as the overseers of a primitive settlement and advance through progression in fields like warfare, science, and trade. In short, players will erect a civilization that can reach the stars despite their roots as hunter-gatherers.

Throughout the game, players will engage in resource management, converse and compete with rising nations with factors like military, culture/religion, and technology, and grow the denizens of their own civilization by catering to their needs.

Firaxis's humorous take on important people throughout history is here, including everyone's favorite Gandhi. The Nintendo Switch also has a Platinum Edition, including many expansions (minus the New Frontier Pass). Plus, thanks to cross-save, Switch players can also use their PC saves on the go.

1) Two Point Hospital

Of all the management games out there, not many seem to tackle the concept of hospital management. Two Point Hospital from SEGA and Two Point Studios aim to fill that niche. Taking cues from the underrated Theme Hospital by EA, players must establish the best hospital ever seen.

Unlike many other games in the genre, this 2020 Nintendo Switch game also takes on a comical esthetic with a claymation-inspired character design as well as bizarre scenarios, including made-up illnesses.

Players will construct a facility that looks after patients in need, from injuries and surgeries to staff management, research, and pay. Every corner of the hospital can be designed as desired - including operation rooms, waiting rooms, and toilets.

The staff can learn and grow throughout the game. At the end of the day, players should strive to get the highest possible rating for their medical facility using the game's intricate building systems.

