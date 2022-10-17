Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak talks about Coin Mon, Day 1 patch bug, Paradox and Alternate forms

r/PokeLeaks subreddits and Twitter leaker Riddler_Khu have successfully riled up the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community with their constant updates and leaks about the game. From dropping hints to blatantly stating facts, their leaks have turned out to be authentic in the past, lending a certain level of credence to the information they reveal.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to be released this November and fans can’t seem to wait any longer. There is great speculation about what the game will be like and it is shaping up in a solid way with all the leaks that are made public. With every new piece of information that has emerged, more excitement has developed in the community.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks surprise the Reddit community

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer started several debates and speculations, out of which leaks about Coin Monsters are the current talk of the community. Khu revealed Coin to be just a nickname and the creature in the trailer to be a cell and not the actual Pokemon.

Players will need a large number of coins to evolve it. Catching wild Pokemon will reward coins and respawning a Coin Monster will be quite difficult.

Such creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a powerful ability of 150 Base Power and 5 PP with no drawbacks. Also, you can easily reset the spawns by going inside the buildings or by traveling away from the area for a while. More information about the 6 and 7-star Raids’ difficulty aligns greatly with the trailer’s narration of needing friends to clear them.

The latest leak reveals that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Raids have Paradox Pokemon and 100-level final-stage fighters as well. In general terms, such a creature is either a “past” or a “future” version of itself.

Apart from the Raids, there is also another way to get your hands on a Paradox Pokemon. The Day 1 patch is said to have a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Raid glitch called the 1hp bug that is said to kill the boss directly. It is still not clear if the developers will be able fix it before release or not.

Three different nicknames for the Pocket Monsters provided in the leak are Hammer, Pseudo, and Flower. The former is expected to spawn early in the game, whereas the latter two are said to come out in the later stages.

Some of the names of the creatures that will have an Alternate form in the game have been leaked. Dunsparce evo, Dolphin, Parrot, Tauros, and Mice with Box Arts Pokemon are supposed to have alternate forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

According to the leaks, Lechonk’s gender will change after it evolves and the teased Engine Pokemon is modified by Team Star.

Players will have to wait until the game’s release to confirm these leaks and speculation. The community has some trust in this information as they come from solid leads, but there is still a lot more popping up on several other platforms.

As the game will be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022, players will be keen to test whether these leaks are the real deal or not.

