5 strongest Poison-type moves in Pokemon GO, ranked

Poison-type Pokemon sustained something of a nerf in Pokemon GO due to their inability to inflict the Poison status effect, which deals damage over time to targets. Regardless, plenty of these creatures and moves are still effective when used in both PvE and PvP formats.

When it comes to moves, there are approximately 11 Poison-type moves in Pokemon GO between Fast and Charged Moves. However, not all of them are equally as powerful.

Some deal much more damage and these moves can even vary in damage between PvE and PvP. Trainers can find a list of the five hardest-hitting Poison-type moves in the game as of August 2022.

Pokemon GO: Poison-type moves with the highest damage output

5) Cross Poison

Crobat is one potential user of Cross Poison (Image via CELO/Youtube)

One of Pokemon GO's lesser-used Poison-type Charged Moves, Cross Poison, is only learnable by 11 Pokemon in the game. However, this move deals solid damage in both PvE and PvP environments, dealing 40 points in the former and 50 in the latter.

It only requires 35 energy to activate, making it tied for the cheapest Poison-type Charged Move alongside Poison Fang. However, the latter's damage can't measure up, by comparison, making Cross Poison a clear upgrade.

4) Sludge

Galarian Weezing can wield Sludge effectively (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sludge is a dependable albeit unspectacular Charged Move that deals 50 damage in both Pokemon GO battle formats. Requiring 40 energy to activate, it's a slightly more expensive option than Cross Poison but deals more consistent damage.

In PvE, the move deals more overall DPS and damage per energy (DPE) than Cross Poison but still loses out in energy effectiveness in PvP. However, some trainers may prefer to take the increase in base damage regardless, and ten Pokemon are still capable of learning the move, including Grimer, Koffing, and Galarian Weezing.

3) Sludge Bomb

Mega Venusaur can devastate targets with Sludge Bomb (Image via Niantic)

In Pokemon GO, Sludge Bomb is a potent blend of power and energy effectiveness. It isn't as cheap energy-wise as Cross Poison or Sludge, but it deals a whopping 80 damage in both PvE and PvP to compensate for the increased cost.

Since it meets a nice middle ground for Poison-type Charged Moves, Sludge Bomb rates as one of the most popular in Pokemon GO. Pokemon can use it more commonly than harder-hitting moves, and it still deals enough damage to cause plenty of problems for its targets, especially when it's used against Fairy and Grass-type foes.

2) Sludge Wave

Mega Gengar can one-shot enemies if it uses Sludge Wave (Image via Niantic)

If Pokemon GO trainers don't mind sacrificing a little more time to build up energy, Sludge Wave can be a devastating Charged Move. The attack deals 110 points of damage across the board regardless of battle format, making it menacing against unprotected foes.

When used by the right Poison-type Pokemon, this move can defeat enemies in as little as one hit.

Considering Sludge Wave's steep energy cost of 65, trainers will want to make sure to make the move count and avoid squandering it. Depending on the Pokemon charging it up, they may only get one opportunity to use it before fainting.

1) Gunk Shot

Nihilego is one Pokemon that can utilize Gunk Shot (Image via Niantic)

There's no denying that Gunk Shot is the hardest-hitting Poison-type move in Pokemon GO. Its base damage of 130 is 20 damage higher than Sludge Wave, making it the highest-damaging contender on this list.

However, it requires an astronomical 75 energy to activate, making it impractical at best in many combat formats. Trainers in PvP may be able to utilize it if they have shields available, but it will still depend on the Pokemon charging it and what Fast Move they use to do so.

Otherwise, this cannon of a Charged Move will likely spend more time charging than being used on enemies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

