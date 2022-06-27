What are Fairy-Type Pokemon weak to in Pokemon GO?

While Fairy typing has been in Pokemon GO since the game's release, it is the latest one to make its way to the franchise. Having debuted in the sixth generation of the main series, Fairy typing has completely shaken up the type chart by bringing a new list of Pokemon into the competitive spotlight in the main series.

However, in , it has been available in Niantic's mobile game since the title's release. While this may be the case, some players may still have trouble dealing with such Pokemon in battle. Luckily, like every other type in the franchise, Fairy-type Pokemon have weaknesses to other types of attacks.

As many players may already know, the battle system for Pokemon GO is drastically different than that of the main series. With this in mind, it would help players to know what Pokemon have an offensive and a defensive advantage over Fairy-types. This is due to Pokemon being guaranteed to take damage in battle.

Countering and checking Fairy typing in Pokemon Go

A collage of various Fairy-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Most types often have two or three different weaknesses. There are often the same number of types that resist Fairy-type attacks as with any other category. With this in mind, we can begin to analyze which Pokemon are most equipped for dealing with such Fairy typing in battle.

Fairy-type Pokemon have the upper hand against Pokemon of the Dragon, Dark, and Fighting types. This means that players shouldn't keep these Pokemon in their collection if they predict a Fairy-type to be present in battle.

However, Poison, Steel, and Fire-types provide offensive and defensive coverage against Fairy-types.

Best Picks against Fairy-Types in Pokemon GO: Steel and Poison

Registeel

Registeel as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Registeel is one that many Pokemon GO players have been hearing about a lot recently. However, this is for good reason. With a pure Steel typing as well as great defense, Registeel is seen as one of the best choices for Pokemon GO's take on the franchise's battle system.

With Pokemon guaranteed to take hits in every fight, defense is often prioritized as it is always better to play it safe and outlast an opponent in combat. However, in Raids, this is almost never the case. However, Registeel can be a great anchor option to buy time while teammates heal their damaged Pokemon.

Salazzle

Salazzle as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Salazzle is one of the newest Pokemon to come to the game as it arrived in the recent Season of Alola. It sports the unique Fire and Poison typing, and while it is often seen as a glass cannon in Pokemon GO, both of its types grant it a strong resistance to Fairy-type attacks.

With this in mind, Salazzle may be better suited for countering Fairy-types in the Battle League compared to Raid Battles, as it will be much less likely to take hits from charged attacks. Either way, Salazzle is more than capable of dealing critical burst damage with its Poison-type attacks against most Fairy-type Pokemon.

Heatran

Heatran as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although the number of players with access to the Legendary Pokemon Heatran is slim, it is definitely worth mentioning as it is the perfect counter to Fairy-types. Heatran is a great all-around Pokemon and is a metagame staple in the main series. This success has carried over to Pokemon GO thanks to its Steel typing.

More specifically, Fairy-type attacks cannot put a dent in this Pokemon due to its double-up resistance thanks to its Fire and Steel typing. Heatran can then punch a hole clean through Fairy-type Pokemon with a powerful Steel-type supercharged attack. Pair this with Heatran's defensive stat spread and the best counter is born.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far