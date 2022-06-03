Pokemon: Every Eevee evolution, ranked least to most powerful

Eevee is one of the most popular Pokemon ever, and it has earned that spot. When added to its friendly personality, its cuddly appearance and cute looks make it one of the best partners for every journey. It also has a set of different evolutions for everyone.

Eevee is the only Pokemon that can evolve into so many different forms, 8 to be specific. In this list, we will be ranking all of them from the weakest to the strongest. It

What Pokemon’s Eevee evolution is the strongest?

8) Glaceon

Glaceon is the Ice-type Evolution of Eevee, and it has a fantastic design. It is one of the cutest Eevee evolutions, but it is also one of the weakest shown in the anime. Ice-type Pokemon are usually more fragile, and even if Glaceon has proven to have a strong defense, its type still makes it weaker.

It is also one of the slowest Eevee evolutions, which is hurt by this fact. Glaceon needs to be the first in combat to land a move, but its speed makes it unlikely to happen. Making Glaceon the weakest Eevee Evolution.

7) Flareon

Flareon is another one of the cutest designs an Eevee evolution can have, and it also looks cool. Unfortunately, it is a bit weak as well. Its attacks are not the strongest among Eevee's evolutions, and they are also not very resilient.

Flareon needs a solid moveset to be able to fight without being defeated instantly by stronger opponents. It does have some pretty useful moves, but its lack of a second type makes it unable to use moves from other types effectively, weakening its moveset

6) Jolteon

Jolteon is one of the coolest Eevee evolutions. Its design is one fan have loved since the first generation where it was introduced. It is one of the fastest Eevee evolutions there are as well. But its endurance is lower than most.

It can land strong hits by being the first to attack, but it would quickly begin to lose the advantage against an opponent that can handle its power and speed. If the opponent can continue after the first attack, Jolteon will be in a position to be defeated in a single move.

5) Vaporeon

Vaporeon is another one of the coolest designs of Eevee's evolutions. It is a decent Pokemon to have on your team as well. It is not a powerhouse like other forms of Eevee, but it can land a couple of moves and continue fighting after receiving them.

It is a very balanced Pokemon with a lot of endurance, and its abilities can make it a tough opponent to face. Its water type is also a point in its favor since it has fewer weaknesses than others. A really good Eevee evolution.

4) Sylveon

Sylveon is the Eevee evolution for you when looking for cute and cheerful. It is also a powerful Pokemon. Its fairy type helps it obtain very powerful moves that can be used against some of the most popular types.

It is also pretty powerful on its own and can learn ways to protect itself from the types it has disadvantages against. Unfortunately, it is also one of the slowest of Eevee's evolutions. But it does make it up by being a resilient opponent to face off against.

3) Espeon

Espeon is probably the classiest and most elegant design in Eevee's evolution. It is also one of the top three contenders for the strongest Pokemon Eevee can turn into. Its psychic type allows it to have a great pool of movements with great damage.

It is also a Pokemon with a fantastic speed that can end battles quickly with a decisive move. It is not the most resistant against strong opponents, but is unlikely to go down after only a few moves. A great Eevee evolution with great strengths.

2) Leafeon

Leafeon is one of the candidates for the coolest Eevee evolution designs. The fact that it is one of the strongest also helps it a lot to be a fan favorite. It is one of the most tank-like evolutions Eevee can become, and its strong moveset can deal with a lot of opponents

Its stamina is not the best, but it can take hits while also dealing a huge amount of damage to its opponent. It is also a very powerful Pokemon when it comes to grass-type moves, making it the second-best Eevee evolution of them all

1) Umbreon

Umbreon is not only one of the fans' favorite Pokemon of them all but also a super-strong evolution for Eevee. It is a great Pokemon to face against strong opponents thanks to its great resistance and awesome stamina.

Although not the strongest attacker, it can be a tough opponent to take down, which more than makes up for its lack of offensive capabilities. That fact makes it able to take down, although slowly, almost any opponent it encounters. The most powerful Eevee evolution there is

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same. This list will be based on the author’s opinion.

