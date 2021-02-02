In the Kanto Region, there are a plethora of good Water Pokemon to choose from.

Water-type Pokemon are one of the most prevalent typings in the Kanto Region, so narrowing down to the top five is a tough ask.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Water Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Omanyte

Image via Devon Laboratories (Youtube)

All praise the Helix Fossil. The sole reason Omanyte is so popular is because of Twitch Plays Pokemon. The overly popular Twitch Plays Pokemon started in February 2014 and quickly rose in popularity with an average of 80,000 concurrent viewers.

Omanyte was the star of the run. There is a lot of lore behind Twitch Plays Pokemon, and Omanyte was at the center of it all.

#4 - Gyarados

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Gyarados has been a consistent favorite. Gyarados has made an appearance in nearly every single Pokemon main series game. In generation II, even a shiny Gyarados could be encountered and captured.

Gyarados is a very consistent Pokemon, being a run saver in nearly any Nuzlocke challenge. This is because it can be caught on almost every water route.

#3 - Lapras

Lapras

Lapras has gained popularity throughout the years in Pokemon by being on many high-level trainers' teams and being used by Ash himself in Kanto. This Water/Ice Pokemon is a strong pick for any Pokemon game that it's available in.

Lapras is one of the strongest Pokemon in the early games as its typing and move pool is very strong. Lapras is the default sprite when the HM Surf is used in some of the early games.

#2 - Vaporeon

Image via Pokemon Wiki

There should be no surprises that Vaporeon made it onto this list. Anything that evolves from Eevee quickly rises in popularity, and Vaporeon is no exception. Even though it was rarely seen in the anime, it is one of the most popular Water Pokemon of all time.

Vaporeon is one the most expensive Pokemon cards in the second TCG core set Jungle.

#1 - Blastoise

Image via FandomSpot

Blastoise continues to be extremely popular even today. The final evolution of one of the three original starter Pokemon, Blastoise has gained multiple forms over the years, including a Mega and Gigantamax form.

Pokemon doesn't get more classic than Blastoise. It wasn't shown as much love as Charizard, but Blastoise is still one of the most loved Pokemon of all time.