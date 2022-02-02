How to evolve Eevee into every form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Eevee and its "eevolutions" are some of the most popular Pokémon, so it's no surprise that players are looking for ways to evolve Eevee into all of its forms. The good thing is that most of the ways to capture and evolve Eevee are pretty easy if players know what to look for.

It is so easy to do most of these methods that it's possible to have an entire team of eevolutions not too far into the main game.

Starting with the basic elements in Pokémon Legends: Arceus - simply using a stone will do

Stones can be purchased for Merit Points at a vendor in town. (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

Eevee has eight different forms it can evolve into in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Three of these forms are very easy for players to do right away when they obtain an Eevee. These three forms are Jolteon (Electric Type), Flareon (Fire Type), and Vaporeon (Water Type).

These three types can be obtained by simply getting specific Eevee stones that force it to evolve.

1) Jolteon

Players can use a Thunder Stone to evolve Eevee into Jolteon. (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

For players to evolve Eevee into the Electric Type, Jolteon must obtain a Thunder Stone and give it to Eevee. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Thunder Stones can be obtained from space-time distortions, inside the grey crystals you can break open, and in town through the merit point vendor.

2) Flareon

A Fire Stone will ensure players can evolve Flareon. (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

Flareon is a well sought after fire type, and players can turn their Eevee into a Flareon using a Fire Stone. Fire Stones can be obtained much the same way as the Thunder Stone, by space-time distortions and sold by the merit point vendor in town.

However, players can obtain the Fire Stone by instead breaking open the red crystals.

3) Vaporeon

A Water Stone can turn Eevee into Vaporeon. (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

The majestic Vaporeon, a Water Type eevolution, can be created by giving Eevee a Water Stone. Once Eevee gets hold of the water stone, it will evolve into Vaporeon.

Players can obtain Water Stones from space-time distortions and the merit point vendor. Water Stones can also be obtained from breaking open the blue crystals.

Special circumstances will help these eevolutions reach their full potential in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Both Leaf Stone and Ice Stone can also be used for Glaceon and Leafeon. (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

1) Glaceon

Players who have ventured into the Alabaster Icelands should have an Eevee in their party. Once they do, players must search the caves for a large Ice Stone.

Once players locate the Ice Stone, they can stand next to it and hit the button to evolve into Glaceon. Glaceon can also be evolved with an Ice Stone.

2) Leafeon

Much like the Glaceon listed above, Leafeon can evolve from simply standing next to the right stone with an Eevee in the player's party. In Obsidian Feldlands, players can discover a large moss-covered rock.

Upon approaching the rock, players will be given the option to push a button to evolve. Completing this action will reward players with a Leafeon. Leafeon can also be evolved with a Leaf Stone.

Friendship is the key to unlocking certain eevolutions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Sylveon is a cute Fairy Type Eevolution. (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

For a few eevolutions, maxing out friendship is important in ensuring that the Eevee will evolve into the eevolution required. Players can raise friendship with Pokémon by battling with them, using them to collect resources, and playing with them (by taking them out of their Pokéballs).

Once players reach max friendship, they can evolve Eevee into three types.

1) Umbreon

Umbreon is a Dark-type Pokémon that evolves when players have max friendship and choose to evolve their Eevee at night time. Once players reach max friendship, they need to go into their Pokémon party menu, select Eevee, and select Evolve. Doing this will ensure that players can obtain Umbreon.

2) Espeon

Espeon, the Psychic-type eevolution, is an excellent asset to any team and can be obtained by evolving Eevee after reaching max friendship but doing so during the daytime.

Once players reach max friendship levels with Eevee, they should select the "Evolve" option when it is daytime within the game. This will guarantee the players an Espeon as the eevolution.

3) Sylveon

Players looking for a Fairy-type eevolution that is extremely cute should look no further than Sylveon. Upon reaching max friendship, players must ensure that Eevee has learned a Fairy-type move.

Once players have made sure Eevee knows the fairy move and is at max friendship, simply selecting Evolve from the Pokémon's menu will make Eevee evolve into Sylveon.

Eevee can make any team better by adapting to a player's needs

Players can expand their Pokédex a lot by evolving all the eevolutions. (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

The possibilities are vast, with eight different eevolutions for players to unlock for Eevee.

Players can obtain just a single eevolution of a particular type they are seeking, or they can make an entire team of Eevee and its eevolutions, ensuring that they have many different types covered in a Pokémon battle.

However, no matter which eevolution players choose, it will be a great addition to any team.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha