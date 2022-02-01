How to change the weather in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon has had a few loose threads to weather, like Sunny Day or static weather effects, but Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes it further. Weather can now alter how trainers interact with the world.

Game Freak has added an entirely new layer to Pokemon with this new dynamic weather system. Pokemon will now appear more often in certain areas if the weather conditions are right. It even makes completing key tasks easier. This is especially true for trainers looking to fill in their Pokedex much easier.

Even if you aren’t going to great lengths to complete everything, knowing how to manipulate conditions is crucial. Here’s how trainers can change the weather in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Changing the weather in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Unfortunately, changing the weather in Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn’t as simple as altering the time of day. Instead, it’s done by manipulating the sleep feature at Base Camp. To do this, you'll need a Base Camp in the area you'd like to change.

At Base Camps, you can sleep, heal, craft items, buy items, switch Pokemon (and Pastures), and send research reports. The most essential function is sleeping. When using the Rest feature, you have several choices:

Just a little while

Until morning

Until midday

Until evening

Until nightfall

Sleeping at Base Camps affects time and weather (Image via Game Freak)

To change the weather, pick any of the options except “Just a little while.” All options affect the time of day, except “Just a little while.” However, the most efficient way to control the weather is by sleeping until the next quarter of the day.

For example, if it’s morning, just sleep until midday. If the weather isn’t what you wanted, sleep until evening, then nightfall. When you wake up, check the weather conditions by opening the map. You’ll see the weather conditions to the right of the area’s name on the map.

Changing the time of day is equally as important since some Pokemon only come out when the time is right. Ursaring only evolves into Ursaluna when it's a full moon, for instance.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha