How Boss Battles work in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Boss battles will be one of several things that will look different in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This game is set in the Hisui region, years before it would become Sinnoh. There are no Gyms or Elite Four to battle here. Instead, trainers will have to test their skills against Noble Pokemon, which offers a unique set of challenges.

How to defeat Noble Pokemon

There are six Nobles to fight in the game. Each of them has been enraged into a frenzy. Essentially trainers need to calm them down. Trainers can do this by using balms. But the process is a bit more complex than that.

When enraged, Nobles won’t simply let the trainer throw balms at them. Trainers will need to wait for an opportunity to lower their guard to start calming them down.

The best way to do this is to use the Y button to dodge rampaging Nobles. Once they go past the trainer and hit an obstacle (like a tree, for instance), they will be stunned for a bit.

This is an excellent opportunity for the trainer to use Pokemon of their own. Battling a Noble and bringing its health down to zero will leave it vulnerable to balms.

Kleavor is weak to Rock-type moves like Rollout (Image via Game Freak)

Like with Gym leaders, though, these Nobles might be a little over-level compared to the trainer’s team. It’s best, especially early on, to limit the party to maybe four members at max so that experience won’t be spread out too thin.

Matchup types are important as always. Against Noble Kleavor, revealed in a trailer, trainers who pick Oshawott as their starter will have better luck. In general, Kleavor is Rock/Bug-type, so that trainers will use Water, Rock, or Steel.

It is possible to ignore the battle, dodge the Nobles’ attacks, and throw balms as they repeatedly get stunned. This will be much more time-consuming, though. Besides, engaging Nobles in battle is how trainers can gain experience for their team.

Also Read Article Continues below

After defeating each Noble, trainers will have an opportunity to catch them in a non-frenzied state.

Edited by Srijan Sen