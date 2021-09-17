Can Oshawott be shiny in Pokemon GO?

A shiny Generation V starter might be coming to Pokemon GO very soon.

Oshawott has been getting a lot of attention recently. It was initially the Water-type starter Pokemon in the Unova region. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, however, it looks like it will be a starter again, along with Cyndaquil and Rowlett.

Hence, it would only make sense for Pokemon GO to hold an event in Oshawott's honor.

Generation V starter Pokemon becomes focus of Community Day

Oshawott will be showing up frequently during its Community Day (cleverly entitled “Osha-watch-out”). This event takes place on Sunday, September 19, from 11 am to 5 pm local time. There will also be a chance that it will be shiny, so shiny hunters can rejoice.

While it’s true that all Community Days have a high spawn rate for the subject Pokemon, this one will have another assured way of getting Oshawott encounters. Since it is a Water-type Pokemon, it will be attracted to Rainy Lure Modules.

This is probably the method most trainers should go for if they want shiny Oshawott. The use of the Rainy Module during the Community Day will give them a large number of Oshawott encounters.

Gamers are also encouraged to catch as many Oshawott (shiny or otherwise) as possible. One of the bonuses for the Community Day is 3x Catch XP. With this bonus, trainers can simply activate a Lucky Egg, grind Oshawott catches, and watch as the XP piles up.

The other bonus for this event is that both Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours. The latter is undoubtedly more helpful since trainers will be using those Rainy Lure Modules to find Oshawott.

Samurott is named after the term "Samurai" (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Generation V fans may remember that Oshawott evolves into Dewott and, eventually, Samurott. Trainers will also be encouraged to evolve this Otter Pokemon into Samurott during the event.

If Dewott is evolved into Samurott during the Community Day (or up till two hours later), it will receive the precious charge move, Hydro Cannon. This is arguably the best Water-type move in the game.

