Can Unown be shiny in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Shiny hunters are flocking to Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the hopes of obtaining some rare shiny Pokémon for their Pokédex. Currently, the game has 242 different kinds of Pokémon available for players to capture and battle. However, some players are wondering if Unown, a Pokémon known for its mysterious nature and multiple forms, will have a shiny color variant. Although it will be difficult to track down all 28 forms of Unown available in the new Hisui region, there will unfortunately be no shiny form for this beloved Pokémon.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a new system of finding shiny Pokémon

Not all Pokémon can be shiny in Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

While this news may be difficult for those shiny collectors who had hopes of collecting an entire Pokédex worth of shiny Pokémon, it should be noted that the entire shiny system is a bit different this time around. Instead of needing to hatch eggs or enter a battle with a Pokémon to see if it is shiny, they will instead be visible in the overworld. Players will be able to look for the classic shiny stars that are visible on shinies as well as different color schemes for the Pokémon being shiny hunted. Exited players should also be on the lookout for a sound that will alert them to the presence of a shiny nearby.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an entirely new experience

As a whole, players and fans of the Pokémon series will enjoy the new way of finding and capturing Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The entire system is revamped to a more action-RPG style of gameplay, and while it is still turn-based combat, it is quite different from previous games. Players can move their character around in combat and throw Pokéballs during encounters, using their movement to obtain the perfect angle for capture. Comparing Pokémon Legends: Arceus to the Pokémon Wild Area in Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield would be the closest approximation. Players are able to walk around and freely encounter (or avoid) Pokémon as they see fit. Just remember to keep an eye out for those shiny Pokémon!

Unown will still be fun to collect, even if it isn't shiny

Players love collecting their favorite Pokémon, and finding the Unown will be no exception. To start their journey of collecting all 28 Unown, players will first need to locate the Unown Research Notes, which players can obtain by saving Ursaluna. Once players are in possession of the notes, they can then begin to look for the Unown all over the Hisui region. Finding the complete collection of Unown will be no easy task, but it is certainly a feat that players can be proud of.

