How to fully enter a Pokedex entry in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Filling out the Pokedex will involve a lot more than simply clicking a button in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The new game promises to be nothing like what has been seen previously in the franchise. The developers seem to be putting a much larger emphasis on single player exploration and not as much on multiplayer battling. When trainers start to play this game, their number one mission will be to fill out the Pokedex, and that will certainly be a tall task.

How can trainers raise their Research Rank in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

In order to completely fill out the Hisui Pokedex, trainers will need to complete what are known as Research Tasks (Pokemon GO fans probably have an idea of what these are). In a nutshell, they are a list of certain things trainers will need to observe from a particular species to gain information on them.

These tasks can vary. However, the most common tasks trainers will be completing is catching and defeating Pokemon. Most Pokedex entries require trainers to battle or catch them multiple times.

This is why filling out the Pokedex will take much longer to do in this game when compared to previous entries in the series. Trainers will have to observe Pokemon over time, sometimes in different locations and while doing different actions.

Research Tasks for Shinx are seen here (Image via Game Freak)

In the above picture, the research tasks for Shinx can be seen. Both the amount of times Shinx has been caught and the number of times it has been defeated will improve this Pokedex entry.

It also prompts the trainer to look for Shinx using different moves. In this example, the trainer would need to witness Shinx using Quick Attack and Bite. There aren’t any moveset guides in Hisui, so trainers need to see which moves its inhabitants can use.

Not only will completing these Research Tasks fill up the Pokdex, but they also contribute to the trainer’s Research Rank. The more Pokedex entries the trainer fills out, the higher that Research Rank will grow. This is vital, since it’s the higher Research Ranks that allow the player to travel to new areas and progress through the game.

