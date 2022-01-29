What Pokemon are shiny locked in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has arrived and trainers are gearing up to hunt down some elusive shiny Pokemon

Shiny Pokemon are scarce creatures that are colored differently than their normal versions. An example is Charizard, ordinarily orange, but its shiny version turns into a black dragon.

However, some entries in the Pokemon gaming franchise shiny lock a handful of creatures. PLA is no different. Some Pokemon, such as the starters, cannot be found in their shiny forms at launch.

Shiny locked Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Shiny Pokemon are usually encountered with a 1-in-4096 chance compared to their non-shiny counterparts. These odds can be increased with certain methods or items, such as the Shiny Charm.

The Shiny Charm is rewarded to Pokemon Legends: Arceus trainers who complete the Pokedex with all levels of research. This item will make shiny Pokemon appear more frequently in the wild.

There are some that the Shiny Charm will not affect, however. As of now, there are several Pokemon that cannot be in their shiny form. These are all static encounters, which means they are guaranteed instead of done in the wild.

The following Pokemon are shiny locked:

Dialga

Palkia

Oshawott and its evolutions

Rowlett and its evolutions

Cyndaquil and its evolutions

Special Event Darkrai

Special Event Manaphy

Shiny-locked Pokemon are typically saved for release during a special event or given as a Game Freak later down the line. Just because they are shiny locked now doesn't mean they won't have an available shiny form someday.

Aside from those listed, there is plenty of other shiny Pokemon to come across in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Since every creature is seen in the overworld, trainers can spot a shiny without being surprised by a tall grass encounter.

When a shiny Pokemon appears, not only will they sparkle, but a distinct noise will play along with that sparkle. This lets trainers know there is a shiny nearby even if they haven't directly seen it just yet.

