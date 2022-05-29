Best build for Espeon in Pokemon Unite

Espeon is the latest (and currently the most popular) character in Pokemon Unite.

While some gamers are working hard on the Espeon event to get it for free, many were so excited that they bought it outright. Unfortunately, it looks like this Pokemon is a little on the frail side, but has the capability to do a lot of damage quickly. This build can do wonders provided the users hit their skill shots.

Which abilities should this new Pokemon be using?

So far, it looks like most people who’ve gotten to use Espeon agree that Psyshock is its best move. Gamers can have a little bit of freedom when it comes to Espeon’s second ability, but Psyshock looks necessary on every build.

Psyshock sends multiple beams hurling at an enemy. So, as long as at least one of the rays connect, the enemy will be slowed. If all of the beams make contact, though, the enemy will get completely stunned instead.

It also helps that this move is just flat out powerful. It can deal a total of 2,835 damage if every beam makes contact.

This move is most powerful during the laning phase, right when Eevee evolves into Espeon. If the Espeon is against a smaller enemy Pokemon like Bulbasaur or Froakie, Psychock will take a huge chunk of their HP, as well as stun them for a teammate to potentially follow up.

Psyshock is a great ability for laning (Image via spragels YouTube)

The options that Espeon users get to pair with Psyshock are Future Sight and Psybeam. They both have merits, so there is no “right” decision here. People who try out Espeon for the first time might want to give Future Sight a shot, though.

Like with Gardevoir, Espeon can lower the cooldown of Future Sight. When the opponent is locked on (which lasts a while, by the way), Espeon can still hit the enemy Pokemon with a basic attack or Psyshock.

If this happens, the cooldown on Future Sight will get lowered. Therefore, Espeon can have this move at the ready quite often during a match.

Psybeam is a strong projectile move, but it doesn’t have the same benefits that Future Sight has. The gimmick behind Psybeam is that it splits into multiple beams after hitting an enemy Pokemon. There’s no guarantee that the secondary beams are going to hit anything, though.

There are several items that work well on Espeon, but the best set might be the famed “double glasses.” Espeon’s damage gets buffed with both Choice Specs and Wise Glasses, so might as well run both.

Buddy Barrier is an option for the third item, but since it got nerfed recently, gamers have been experimenting with other items. Energy Amplifier, for instance, can give Espeon a nice buff after using its Ultimate move (which, by the way, is phenomenal).

Focus Band is also an option for players who like to play with a bit of a risk. Espeon really shouldn’t be played on the front lines at all, but players who find themselves in many 1v1 fights might appreciate the bit of survivability that Focus Band provides.

The battle item that Espeon will definitely want to run is Eject Button. Considering that it is frail, it’s going to need to bounce out of fights in a hurry, and Eject Button is the best way to do this.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan