When will Espeon release in Pokemon Unite?

Sylveon won’t be the only Eeveelution in Pokemon Unite for much longer.

Eevee is in part special because of the multiple options it can evolve into, and that is finally being represented in the MOBA. The only Eeveelution currently available in the game is Sylveon, which was released in September 2021. However, Eevee will soon have another option to evolve into once it reaches level 4.

New Pokemon Espeon to join the Pokemon Unite roster

The newest character to be added to the rapidly growing roster of Pokemon Unite will be Espeon. This will be an Attacker that is meant to be played in the top lane, just like fellow Eeveelution, Sylveon.

Espeon was a character that was leaked some time ago. Other potentials were Glaceon, Delphox, and Buzzwoles, so those possibilities might look a little more likely now that Espeon is in the game.

As for how to get Espeon, that has been a hot button topic in recent days. It was initially rumored that Espeon would be the first Pokemon that could only be purchased with real money.

While it is true that the Unite license for Espeon can be purchased with Aeos gems (which cost actual money), trainers will also be able to earn a free Espeon Unite license. On May 16, the day Espeon is currently set to release, there will be a special event that will allow players to get a free Espeon.

Two of Espeon's moves have been teased through Pokemon Unite’s Twitter page. The first of these, Psybeam, is a peculiar ray that splits off into smaller rays. Apparently, it will deal more damage based on the max HP of the first target it strikes.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Psybeam is a peculiar ray that will split into smaller rays if it hits an opposing Pokémon! The damage dealt by these rays is based on the max HP of the first Pokémon hit, so be sure to aim for the strongest Pokémon you can! #PokemonUNITE Psybeam is a peculiar ray that will split into smaller rays if it hits an opposing Pokémon! The damage dealt by these rays is based on the max HP of the first Pokémon hit, so be sure to aim for the strongest Pokémon you can! #PokemonUNITE https://t.co/dViI2TwcXi

The other move that was teased was Psyshock. Unlike Gardevoir’s version of the same move, Espeon’s Psyshock has multiple beams that fire at one target. If all of the beams connect, the target will be stunned for a small duration.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Psyshock will materialize multiple psychic projectiles to hurl at an opponent. Land them all, and the opposing Pokémon will be unable to act for a short time! #PokemonUNITE Psyshock will materialize multiple psychic projectiles to hurl at an opponent. Land them all, and the opposing Pokémon will be unable to act for a short time! #PokemonUNITE https://t.co/zsY5JWBUaK

A brief glimpse of Espeon’s Unite Move, Psychic Solare, was also shown off. With this Unite move, Espeon will lift opponents up in the air before hurling them to the ground and dealing massive damage.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Psychic Solare will lift opposing Pokémon into the air with psychic energy. Then, an explosion sends them flying! #PokemonUNITE Psychic Solare will lift opposing Pokémon into the air with psychic energy. Then, an explosion sends them flying! #PokemonUNITE https://t.co/5DJRateliR

Espeon is officially set to release on May 16, 2022. A Pokebuki Holowear will also be available for Espeon on the same day. This Holowear will be similar to the one released for Blastoise.

Edited by Siddharth Satish