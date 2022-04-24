Is Delphox coming to Pokemon Unite?

There is a possibility another Generation VI starter is on its way to Pokemon Unite.

The Kalos region is seeing some serious representation in the popular Pokemon title. Aegislash, Trevenant, and Hoopa were recently released, while characters like Greninja and Talonflame have been in the game for quite some time now.

Generation VI Pokemon potentially coming to MOBA among others

The rumor is that Delphox will be the newest addition to the Pokemon Unite roster. Delphox is the Fire-type starter from the Kalos region, evolving from Fennekin and Braixen.

Fans have already been expecting a new character following a cryptic Twitter post from the MOBA. They teased that a new character would come after Azumarill, a Pokemon that has already been available in the game for a couple of weeks.

Delphox has a dual typing of Fire and Psychic. It’s known for using magical moves like Mystical Fire, Psychic, and even Dazzling Gleam. At this point, however, information regarding Delphox's potential arrival should be taken with a grain of salt as no gameplay footage has been shown of Delphox yet.

Buzzwole has also been leaked to be coming to the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

That being said, this leak has come from the Twitter account of ElChicoEevee. This Twitter user has had an excellent track record when it comes to discovering newcomers to the MOBA’s roster; ElChicoEevee has teased several other characters before, including Azumarill, Aegislash, and Decidueye.

If ElChicoEevee’s predictions are correct, that also means three other characters will be coming later down the line.

One of these characters has been teased to be Buzzwole, the Ultra Beast from the Alola region. Despite being bulkier, many fans expect it to be a Speedster; the game hasn’t introduced a new Speedster since Zeraora.

The other two characters that might be on the way are actually evolutions of an existing one. Espeon and Glaceon may be coming to the roster. This could be extremely interesting, considering Eevee already evolves into Sylveon. And if implemented, Eevee would be the first character with multiple evolutions in the MOBA.

As things stand currently, the future of the game looks pretty bright.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh