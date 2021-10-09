Best moveset for Delphox in Pokemon GO

Delphox, the Fox Pokemon, is one of the newer additions to Pokemon GO. Most players may know Delphox as being the final evolution of one of the three starter Pokemon of the Kalos region.

Delphox may be a threat in the main series of Pokemon games, but how well does it do in Pokemon GO? What moves can it learn?

Delphox in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Delphox has the unique typing of Fire and Psychic. The only 2 Pokemon in Pokemon GO that share this typing with Delphox are Victini and Zen Mode Darmanitan. While this is a great typing that provides a lot of resistances for Delphox, it fails to provide protection for either of its other types.

For example, Zapdos is an Electric and Flying-type. Electric-type Pokemon are weak to Ground-type attacks, but Flying-types resist them while being weak to Electric-type attacks, thus giving Zapdos a resistance to Ground-type attacks and Electric-type attacks.

Delphox is weak to Ground, Rock, Water, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. Delphox also resists Fighting, Steel, Fire, Psychic, Grass, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks. Given the state of the metagame as of October 2021, the abundance of Ghost-type Pokemon due to Halloween events will sadly have Delphox at a disadvantage.

However, Delphox's boosted Fire-type attacks may give it an advantage over the various Grass and Bug-type Pokemon that may appear due to the release of the Pokemon GO's Zarude special research.

Pokemon GO: What is the best moveset for Delphox?

Delphox's stat spread in Pokemon GO indicates that it is meant to be a powerful attacking Pokemon with the capability to take some big hits here and there. With an above-average attack stat of 230, Delphox is more than capable of dealing big damage with its charged attacks if it hits with them.

It has an average defense of 189 and stamina of 181, which may lead players to believe Delphox is a glass cannon, but these stats are far from the worst bulk stats out there.

Delphox has a few different options for fast attacks in Pokemon GO. Delphox can choose between Scratch, a Normal-type attack, Zen Headbutt, a Psychic-type attack, and Fire Spin, a Fire-type attack. Unlike a lot of other Pokemon, Delphox has a definitive best fast attack.

While Zen Headbutt and Fire Spin generate the same amount of energy per second, Fire Spin deals more damage. Scratch is the worst option as it does not receive a boost from Delphox's typing, deals the least amount of damage, and generates the least amount of energy.

Delphox has even more choices to run for a charged attack. Flamethrower, Flame Charge, and Fire Blast are all great Fire-type attacks. Flame Charge is a great option for players who want to spam charged attacks to bait out their opponent's shields, while Fire Blast is a great choice for players who want the opportunity to deal tons of damage with one big attack.

Delphox's best charged attack in Pokemon GO is Psychic. This is because it uses the second least amount of energy next to Flame Charge while dealing the second-highest amount of damage next to Fire Blast. Due to Psychic being a Psychic-type move, it also provides Delphox with complete boosted move coverage.

Delphox has a great choice of Fire-type moves in its toolkit in Pokemon GO. However, Delphox's best moveset only utilizes one of them. Fire Spin is the best fast attack for Delphox and Psychic is the best charged attack.

