Pokemon GO's October 2021 event schedule

With a new month on the horizon, many Pokemon GO players are wondering what Niantic has planned for the coming month. From daily research missions to weekly bundles and the wave of new Raid bosses, players are keen to know about all that is coming to the game.

With October being the month of Halloween, many players speculate that some spooky Halloween themed events are right around the corner.

Pokemon GO's Event Schedule for October 2021

Halloween always brings fun and interesting events in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Throughout the month, research breakthrough reward encounters will be Yamask. Players who complete a daily research mission for seven days in a row will be rewarded with some items as well as the opportunity to catch the Ghost-type Pokemon Yamask. Yamask also has a chance to be shiny.

Every Monday, players will also be able to purchase a weekly bundle containing a remote raid pass for one Pokecoin. This is a great opportunity for players to stock up on remote raid passes to quickly take out nearby 1-star Raid Battles without having to leave the house.

The constant refresh of Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO help keep the game fresh (Image via Niantic)

With the new month comes a new wave of Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO. Douse Drive Genesect will be available from October 1 to 12. Genesect also has a chance to be shiny. Genesect with a Douse Drive means that its signature move, Techno Blast, will be a Water-type attack.

From October 12 to 22 Giratina in its Altered form will be available in Pokemon GO. The powerful Dragon and Ghost-type Legendary will be available in 5-star Raids with a chance to appear shiny as well.

Finally, Darkrai will be available from October 22 to November 5 in Pokemon GO. What makes this Darkrai so special is that this would be the first time Darkrai is available with the move, Sludge Bomb. Darkrai will also have its shiny form available.

Mega Evolutions were added in the sixth generation of main series Pokemon games (Image via Niantic)

New Mega Raid Bosses will also be made available throughout the month. Mega Gengar will be joining the roster for players to battle against in Pokemon GO. The powerful Ghost and Poison-type will be available to challenge from October 1 to 22.

Mega Absol will also be joining Pokemon GO's raid schedule. From October 22 to November 5, Mega Absol will be available to battle in Mega Raids. Mega Absol is also a Dark-type Pokemon so players looking to challenge it should prepare around its typing.

The spotlight days and hours for certain Pokemon in Pokemon GO have also been announced. Every Tuesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, different Pokemon will have an increased spawn rate along with granting a bonus to XP gained from evolving Pokemon.

Drifloon will be receiving spotlight on October 5, 2021.

Gastly will be receiving spotlight on October 12, 2021.

Gothita will be recieving spotlight on October 19, 2021.

Murkrow will be receiving spotlight on October 26, 2021.

Also Read

On October 9, 2021, Duskull's Community Day event will also be coming to Pokemon GO. Fully evolving Duskull or Dusclops into Dusknoir will grant them access to the exclusive charged attack, Shadow Ball.

Players have a lot of events to look forward to in the coming month of October in Pokemon GO. Knowing the forecast of things to come will allow players to plan around these events to get out there and have some fun.

Edited by R. Elahi