Dusclops has been in Pokemon GO since Pokemon from the Hoenn region were added back in 2017.

With the Season of Mischief announcement and October's Halloween event right around the corner, this is a great chance for players to get their hands on the Beckoning Pokemon, Dusclops, and evolve it into the Gripper Pokemon, Dusknoir.

How to Evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokemon GO

The first thing to know about Dusclops is that it evolves from the Requiem Pokemon, Duskull. To evolve Duskull into Dusclops, the player is required to have 25 Duskull candies.

From there, Dusclops evolves into Dusknoir with 100 Duskull candies and a Sinnoh Stone. This means that in order to get Dusknoir, the player will have to catch a lot of Duskull. This amount varies depending on whether or not they use Pinap berries.

Without the use of Pinap berries, the player will have to catch 34 Duskulls. Since Duskull is not a guaranteed capture on the first Pokeball, this can easily take up a lot of resources. With Pinap berries, however, the player will only have to catch 17 Duskulls.

However, finding 17 Duskulls all in one go is not going to be a very easy thing to do. That is, unless there were to be an event such as a Community Day in Pokemon GO where Duskull just so happened to be the featured Pokemon.

👻 Don’t get startled, but October’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay will feature Duskull, the Requiem Pokémon, on October 9! Save the date! https://t.co/cOHg3nJQlK pic.twitter.com/7tx9nxbiax — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 9, 2021

On October 9, 2021 players will have the opportunity to capture Duskull and many more of them on October's Community Day for Pokemon GO.

For players wanting to evolve their Dusclops into Dusknoir, this event is a golden opportunity as Community Days guarantee the spotlight Pokemon will spawn at an accelerated rate and give three times the XP per capture.

Lures and incense also last three times as long, so spawn rates can be boosted even further.

Additional Information: Dusclops and Dusknoir

Dusknoir guides lost souls to the spirit world (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Interestingly, in the main series of Pokemon games, Dusclops is arguably more desirable than Dusknoir, despite being its pre-evolved form.

In the main series of games, there is an item obtainable by the player called Eviolite. Eviolite has the effect of greatly boosting the defensive stats of Pokemon, who can still evolve. In Pokemon Go, there are no held items, so this is not an effect that can translate over thus making Dusknoir better in Pokemon GO.

Both Dusclops and Dusknoir are Ghost-type Pokemon. This means that they are weak to attacks from Dark and other Ghost-type attacks in both Pokemon GO and the main series of games.

Ghost-types also resist Bug, Normal, Fighting, and Poison-type attacks in Pokemon GO. In the main series, however, Normal and Fighting-type attacks do no damage to Ghost-types at all.

In Pokemon GO, each member of the Dusk evolutionary line has Shadow variants. This means that they could be won in a battle against a member of Team GO Rocket and purified or kept as Shadows to receive a boost to their attacking power.

