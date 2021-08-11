Where to look for a shiny Duskull in Pokemon GO

Players of Pokemon GO are looking to add to their shiny collection and are curious where to look for a shiny Duskull in the mobile game.

The shiny version of Duskull takes on a red hue that is very appealing compared to its standard dark bland tone. While there are certain ways to improve one's chances of encountering a shiny Duskull, shiny hunting is very rarely a simple task in Pokemon GO.

This article is a Pokemon GO trainer's guide to the best conditions for hunting a shiny Duskull in the mobile game.

Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear! The Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event has begun in some areas around the world! https://t.co/wG8OzlgzRb pic.twitter.com/qb5hg9tmv3 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 6, 2021

The tried and true shiny hunting methods are the best bet to catching shiny Duskull in Pokemon GO

When it comes to catching shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, there are only a few different ways to increase one's odds of encountering one. Of course, a player's best chance of catching a shiny Duskull would be to wait for an event that features the Pokemon.

There will likely be an event in October that could potentially feature Duskull as well as other Ghost-type Pokemon. In the meantime, however, trainers can try out a few tips to catch a shiny Duskull in Pokemon GO.

Since Duskull doesn't currently have a boosted spawn-rate, players will need to take advantage of hunting Duskull by its type. As a Ghost-type Pokemon, Duskull is more likely to spawn in a few specific areas during a certain time and a particular weather pattern.

As far as locations go, players should start by hunting near churches, urban areas and cemeteries to increase their odds of encountering a shiny Duskull. Ghost-type Pokemon also spawn more frequently during nighttime hours, which in Pokemon GO is roughly 8.00 pm to 8.00 am in a player's local time. It is also rumored that Ghost-types spawn even more often at 2.00 am, although this remains to be confirmed.

What do Skwovet, Wooloo, Falinks, Zacian, and Zamazenta have in common?



They were all originally discovered in the Galar region and will soon be making their Pokémon GO debuts during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event!https://t.co/k5EPs0pOMQ pic.twitter.com/01E54hnidV — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 3, 2021

The last thing to keep in mind when hunting for shiny Duskull in Pokemon GO is that Ghost-type Pokemon appear in the wild at a higher rate when the game records the weather as foggy.

Thus, a player's best bet to catch a shiny Duskull is to look in the places Ghost-types are known to appear during nighttime hours while the weather is foggy. Sounds like quite a creepy combination, but what else can one expect when hunting for a shiny Ghost-type Pokemon? It certainly seems most players will likely be better off waiting until Duskull features in another event in the mobile game.

