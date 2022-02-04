Where to find the Mossy Rock in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers will need to spot out the Mossy Rock to get all of the Eevolutions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

To complete the Hisuian Pokedex, trainers will need all eight Eevolutions. Some of them only require that Eevee gets its friendship level maxed out, while others require evolutionary stones. Mossy Rock, though, is yet another evolutionary method for Eevee.

How can trainers evolve Eevee into Leafeon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

To evolve Eevee into Leafeon, trainers will need to find the Mossy Rock. Luckily, Leafeon is one of the first Eevolutions a trainer can get since it’s in the game's first area (Obsidian Fieldlands).

Granted, trainers will need to advance far through Obsidian Fieldlands to reach the Mossy Rock. Specifically, it is by the area where trainers battle the Noble Pokemon Kleavor.

This area is covered in thick woods. When trainers get there, they should head to the right. As they reach the sea, they should see an Alpha Lopunny right at the edge of the map. The Mossy Rock can be found slightly before Alpha Loppuny.

One nice thing in Pokemon Legend: Arceus is that it’s no longer necessary to level Eevee up in front of the Mossy Rock to evolve it. All trainers need to do is find the rock, and when they open the menu, they will see the option to evolve Eevee.

Eevee evolves into Leafeon by the Mossy Rock (Image via Game Freak)

Now, the Mossy Rock isn’t the only way to evolve Eevee into Leafeon, but it certainly is the most convenient. Trainers could also purchase a Leaf Stone in Jubilife City for 1,000 Merit Points.

The issue is that, to grind Merit Points, trainers need to find the lost satchels scattered around the region. It will take quite a lot of walking and searching before a trainer finds enough satchels for 1,000 Merit Points.

Trainers could also wait for a Space-Time Distortion to happen and hope for a Leaf Stone to drop, but this requires a lot of luck. Trainers will have access to the Mossy Rock well before any of these other methods are viable.

