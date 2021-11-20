How to catch Leafeon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

As Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has finally released, many trainers will be looking to get Eevee’s Grass-type evolution.

The gimmick with Eevee, as fans will know, is that it has multiple evolutions. In the first Generation, it only had three options to evolve into (Jolteon, Flareon, or Vaporeon).

As the series went on, though, more and more Eeveeloutions were added. Generation IV is known for adding two, one of which is the Grass-type Leafeon.

Method for getting Grass-type Eevee evolution in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are two steps to acquiring Leafeon: trainers must first catch Eevee and evolve it into Leafeon. To do this, they will need to beat the Elite Four and unlock the National Pokedex.

Trainers can get Eevee in two ways, although one is significantly less complicated than the other. The simple way is to head to Sandgem Town after beating the Elite Four to talk to Professor Rowan. He will give the National Pokedex.

From there, trainers will want to visit Hearthome City and talk to Bebe, responsible for creating the Pokemon box found at Poke Centers. She will simply give the trainer a level 10 Eevee.

The other method, which takes longer, involves heading south from Hearthome City. This will take players to Route 212, right before the stretch of mud patches that lead to Pastoria City.

On Route 212 is the Pokemon Mansion. Inside is a character named Mr. Backlot, and every day, he will tell the trainer of a new Pokemon spawning in his garden. After obtaining the National Dex, Mr. Backlot has a chance of mentioning Eevee in the garden.

This method, though, requires a bit of luck. If Mr. Backlot doesn’t mention Eevee, the player will have to wait a full day and talk to him for another chance. Trainers can avoid this by disabling the autosave, saving before talking to Mr. Backlot, and restarting the game until he mentions Eevee.

Of course, players can also avoid this by talking to Bebe and getting the gift Eevee. They might have to talk to Mr. Backlot, though, if they want multiple Eevees.

Thankfully, evolving Eevee into Leafeon is much more straightforward. To do this, users must head to Eterna Forest. Inside, there should be a peculiar rock with moss all around it.

All trainers need to do is level up Eevee around this rock. This can be done either by battling nearby wild Pokemon or by simply giving Eevee a Rare Candy.

