Gym leader ranking for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl should see the return of some difficult Gym battles.

The Gym leaders of Sinnoh use a wide variety of types that can be very hard to counter. Threats like Candice’s Frosslass and Maylene’s Lucario can be pretty challenging to deal with. Which Gym leader is the best, though?

Note: These are going by Pokemon Platinum teams and movesets. These are both subject to change in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Which Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gym leaders will be the toughest to counter?

8) Byron

Byron is the Gym leader of Canalave City (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A trainer whose best Pokemon is a Bastiodon won’t be too threatening. Since it’s both Steel and Rock-type, Bastiodon gets demolished by any Ground-type move (as does Magneton). Most trainers should have either a Ground Pokemon (Gastrodon, Graveler) or a Fighting Pokemon (Meditite, Machoke) by that point in the game.

7) Roark

Roark is the first Gym leader in Sinnoh (Image via Game Freak)

As with many other opening Gyms, Roark is a bit of a pushover. There’s a 66% chance that trainers counter this leader with their starter (Turtwig or Piplup). If Chimchar is chosen, an early game Budew can easily clean up this Gym as well.

6) Volkner

Volkner is known for having a potent Electivire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Gym leader is simply at a bad part in the game to be a threat. Since the Spear Pillar happens before the eighth Gym, trainers could have a Dialga or Palkia before battling Volkner. Any Ground-type Pokemon also annihilates this Gym.

5) Maylene

Maylene uses a very threatening Lucario (Image via GuilTronPrime)

The Gym leader of Veilstone City has one major threat in Lucario. Outside of that, though, it’s really easy to just power through her team. Counters like Staravia, Haunter, Golbat, and Kirlia can easily be caught before this Gym.

4) Gardenia

Gardenia is the Gym leader of Eterna City (Image via Game Freak)

It’s not common for the second Gym leader to be challenging in any game. Gardenia, however, leads with a Turtwig that can set up a Reflect on her team. It can also bring Sun onto the field, which buffs Gardenia’s Cherrim. Trainers will definitely want a Staravia or Ponyta for this battle.

3) Candice

Candice has a very threatening Froslass on her team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Ice-type Gym leader can be flat-out annoying. Her Abomasnow calls up Hail automatically with its ability Snow Warning. This makes her Froslass 10x as threatening since it has Snow Cloak. It’s frustrating missing moves while Candice uses Blizzard in return.

2) Crasher Wake

Crasher Wake’s Floatzel is extremely fast (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Crasher Wake’s team is as strong as the wrestler persona he adopts. Unlike most other Gym leaders in Sinnoh, he accounts for the Type weaknesses on his team.

Gyarados can Ice Fang Grass-types, and Quagsire shuts down Electric-types with its secondary typing of Ground. Players can’t simply solo this Gym with a Luxio or Roselia.

1) Fantina

Finding Ghost-type counters is hard in general. It’s even more hard in the early parts of the Sinnoh region. A strategic player can scour the Underground for a Houndour or use a Golbat with Bite. Otherwise, though, Fantina can overpower challengers with her Mismagius.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer