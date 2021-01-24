Leafeon in Pokemon GO is one of the latest "Eeveelutions" to hit the game. Evolving an Eevee is highly unspecific, unless some special methods are used in the game.

In case of the Leafeon, the "nickname trick" works the first time only. All subsequent evolutions occur under the influence of special items.

How to get a Leafeon in Pokemon GO

Like every other Eeveelution in Pokemon GO, the nickname trick works like a charm for the Leafeon as well. All trainers need to do is rename their Eevee to Linnea. Once that's done, players need to feed the Pokemon with 25 Eevee candies, and the cute little Eevee evolves into the even cuter Leafeon.

This trick works only once, as mentioned before. To evolve another Eevee into the Leafeon, players will need to use a mossy lure module at a Pokestop. Once the device is active, trainers can evolve their Eevee into Leafeon under the mossy lure module's influence.

The Mossy Lure module also attracts Bug, Poison and Grass type Pokemon. Like the magnetic lure module and the glacial lure module, the Mossy Lure module also costs 200 pokecoins. These pokecoins can be earned by controlling gyms in Pokemon GO.

At any given time, trainers can simultaneously control approximately 20 gyms and place only one Pokemon at each gym. Trainers can earn no more than 50 pokecoins in a day, irrespective of the number of gyms they control.

Advertisement

To earn these 50 pokecoins, a Pokemon will have to stay in a gym for eight hours and 20 minutes. This is because the coin drop rate is six coins per hour, or one coin every 10 minutes.

Those who think this method is too cumbersome or too slow can definitely purchase the pokecoins in the in-game store in Pokemon GO with real money.