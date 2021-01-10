How to catch a shiny Umbreon in Pokemon GO

Umbreon is one of the evolutions that Eevee undergoes in Pokemon GO. This dark type Pokemon is extremely sought after in the game. It can't be caught in the wild and has to be evolved from an Eevee.

Shiny Eevees are rare in the world so trainers will have to be exceptionally lucky to catch them in the wild. However, there are a few other ways in which the shiny Eevee can be obtained.

How to obtain the Shiny Umbreon in Pokemon GO

#1 Kanto Tour

As we count down to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, we’ll be celebrating various regions from the world of Pokémon. Our Unova Celebration event is already underway, and after that it’s on to Sinnoh!https://t.co/iiPTJU42EB pic.twitter.com/0HmJO68PKT — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 8, 2021

There's a chance for players to catch a shiny Eevee in Pokemon GO during the Kanto Tour which begins in February. This event will last for 12 hours only, and those who are interested in the event will need to shell out $11.99 to get a ticket for this event in Pokemon GO.

#2 Jump Start Special Research

Completing the jump start special research will reward trainers with a shiny Eevee in Pokemon GO.

#3 Eggs

Trainers can hatch a shiny Eevee out of 5km eggs. However, luck needs to be on their side to get a shiny Eevee from 5km eggs.

Once trainers have received their shiny Eevee, they need to rename their Eevee to Tamao to get a shiny Umbreon. However, this trick works only once. So, if trainers have already evolved their Eevee into Umbreon using this trick once, it won't guarantee an Umbreon the next time.

In February, the Pokemon of the Kanto region will be available in abundance during the Kanto Tour. But then again, trainers will have to purchase a ticket to participate in this event in Pokemon GO.

The Unova Collection Challenge is currently ongoing and is scheduled to end shortly. Trainers will be rewarded the Elite Collector title for completing this event in Pokemon GO.