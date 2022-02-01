Guide to Space-Time Distortions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Space-Time Distortions are one of the more surprising mechanics from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Now that it has been out for a couple of days, gamers have been hard at work uncovering all of the new innovative gameplay features this title has in store for them. Steering away from a focus on multiplayer battles, this game emphasizes catching Pokemon more, some of which are incredibly rare.

Space-Time Distortions, though, are a great way of finding these rare creatures.

Chaotic event allows trainers to catch rare Pokemon

Trainers will start seeing Space-Time Distortions appear as soon as they calm Kleavor, the first Noble of the game. Once a Space-Time Distortion pops up, the player will be notified, and a small icon will appear on the map.

Trainers will see a purple dome forming over the designated area as they arrive. The game gives the trainer a fair amount of time to enter the dome before the Space-Time Distortion actually starts happening.

After a while, though, chaos ensues. Trainers will begin to see overpowered Pokemon, some of which they haven’t found on their journeys. This is because every time a Space-Time Distortion happens, the game attempts to spawn rarities that trainers won’t find on a normal playthrough.

This message displays when the Space-Time Distortion occurs (Image via Game Freak)

For example, in the first area, Obsidian Fieldlands, Sneasel has a chance of appearing in a Space-Time Distortion. Not Hisuian Sneasel: the original Sneasel that is Dark-type and Ice-type from Johto.

Here is a list of all of the rare spawns in every area (keep in mind that the other starters can’t be found until the postgame):

Obsidian Fieldlands: Sneasel (Johto), Weavile

Crimson Mirelands: Porygon, Porygon2, Porygon Z, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion

Cobalt Coastlines: Magnemite, Magneton, Magnezone

Coronet Highlands: Shieldon, Bastiodon, Cranidos, Rampardos, Rowlett, Dartrix, Decidueye

Alabaster Icelands: Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott

In addition to these rare spawns, special items will also spawn. These will mostly be shards, but trainers can also find the special evolutionary items in these Space-Time Distortions. These items can be given to certain Pokemon and then, when traded away, will evolve.

For example, a Rhydon traded with a Protector will evolve into Rhyperior.

