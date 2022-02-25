Pokemon GO: Umbreon's weaknesses and best counters

Umbreon does not deal high damage in Pokemon GO, but its defense stat makes it an incredibly tough combatant.

As a Dark-type Pokemon, Umbreon is weak to three different elemental types: Bug, Fighting, and Fairy-type moves and Pokemon.

Umbreon is often seen during Pokemon GO's PvP Battle Leagues. Trainers should therefore have a battle party and counter Pokemon that are capable of taking it on. Counters that perform well against the defensive Eeveelution are also great for fights against other Dark-type Pokemon.

There are many moves and Pokemon that can counter Umbreon, but some are better than others.

Top counters to defeat Umbreon in Pokemon GO

Fighting-type Pokemon like Machamp can break through Umbreon's bulky defense (Image via Niantic)

Very few Pokemon can effectively deal super effective damage to Umbreon while also overcoming its impressive defensive stats.

When dealing with a bulky Pokemon like Umbreon, trainers will want to deal damage as quickly as possible to avoid any kind of attrition. This is especially true in PvP battles where shields can be expended over time.

Bug, Fighting, and Fairy-type moves are great when dealing with mono Dark-type Pokemon like Umbreon. If wielded by Pokemon that match their type, they will also deal increased damage thanks to the activation of the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon that are great counters when going up against Umbreon and other Dark-type Pokemon:

Fast Moves

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Bug Bite (Bug-type)

Counter (Bug-type)

Charm (Fairy-type)

Fury Cutter (Bug-type)

Charge Moves

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Megahorn (Bug-type)

Sacred Sword (Fighting-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Play Rough (Fairy-type)

Bug Buzz (Bug-type)

Pokemon

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Machamp

Breloom

Heracross

Blaziken

Terrakion

Sirfetch'd

Pirouette Meloetta

Togekiss

Emboar

Hariyama

Zacian

Gardevoir

Sawk

Toxicroak

Yanmega

Genesect

Although these Pokemon and moves are excellent options, there are many other picks in Pokemon GO that can counter Umbreon and other Dark-types.

As long as trainers focus on the type advantages and keep their Pokemon competitive in CP and stats, Umbreon shouldn't be difficult to take down.

