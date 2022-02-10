Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Aromatisse

Aromatisse has seen a spike in usage since Pokemon GO's Love Cup release. Some players may have noticed its prowess as a tanky safe switch Pokemon and may want to attempt to use it. However, players cannot simply add it to their team and expect game-winning results; proper builds must be considered.

Aromatisse was one of the first Pokemon from the Kalos region to be brought into Pokemon GO. With that being so, players have had time to get familiar with Aromatisse and do not consider it a special Pokemon. For the dedicated few, Aromatisse's increase in relevancy is a very welcomed sight.

For players intending to use Aromatisse in Pokemon GO, various details around the Pokemon must be considered. To use any Pokemon properly, players must be aware of the Pokemon's stats, typing, and what moves the Pokemon can learn.

Analyzing Aromatisse in Pokemon GO

Aromatisse is a pure Fairy-type Pokemon which only adds to its tanking capabilities thanks to its many resistances. Aromatisse resists Dark, Bug, Dragon, and Fighting-type attacks while only being vulnerable to Steel and Poison-type attacks.

With Dark and Fighting being common offensive types, Fairy-type tanks are worth their weight in gold in the current state of the metagame. Aromatisse's stat spread in Pokemon GO fits the standard archetype for a stamina tank.

Aromatisse's stamina stat of 226 paired with a defense stat of 150 can make for a safe switch that can be difficult to deal with for players unequipped to deal with bulky Fairy-types. Aromatisse has a decent attack stat of 173, which gives it the potential to deal some devastating burst damage.

Aromatisse's moveset is its most vital point of interest. With access to Charm, the best Fairy-type attack in the game, it can efficiently cleave through weak targets even with its below-average attack stat.

Aromatisse also has great coverage options in Thunderbolt and Psychic with bonus Fairy-type attacks in Moonblast and Draining Kiss. For players looking for a "best moveset", tank Pokemon like Aromatisse does not directly answer this question.

Tanking Pokemon excel at fitting in any position the player's attacking Pokemon do not cover on their own. However, if players want to know the best moveset for maximizing Aromatisse's damage output, a combination of Charm and Moonbalst should be used.

Aromatisse has some weak points that could make this Pokemon undesirable for some players. The archetype of bulky Fairy-type tank is nothing new to Pokemon as Clefable, Wigglytuff, and Slurpuff all exist with all of these Pokemon also having Charm and a high stamina stat.

However, Aromatisse has higher stamina than Slurpuff and higher defense than Wigglytuff. For players looking for a Fairy-type safe switch to use in Pokemon GO's Love Cup, Aromatisse is far from a bad choice.

It functions more as a "Poor Man's Clefable" for players who do not have access to the original Fairy Pokemon. Aromatisse is a bit of a sleeper pick for this year's Love Cup and is highly recommended for use.

