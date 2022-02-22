Top 5 Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO when countering Dragon-types

Nobody likes getting run over by Dragon spam in Pokemon GO.

These monstrosities are usually pseudolegendary for a reason. Dragon-types typically have humongous Attack stats with decent bulk to go along with it. They also have access to nukes like Draco Meteor and Outrage.

Any trainer unprepared for these threats is going to get run over, flat and simple.

Which Pokemon deal the most damage to Dragon-types?

5) Togekiss

Togekiss is one of several valuable Charm spammers in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The worst fear for many Dragon-types is Charm spam. This is one of the best tools to use against Dragons, since it deals 20 damage per use (16 in PvP). Togekiss is a premier Charm spammer who also has access to Dazzling Gleam, another attack that deals tons of damage to Dragons.

4) Weavile

Weavile can deal tons of damage to Dragon-types (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This fearsome foe is found on many Raid counter rankings against Dragons. Weavile's combination of Ice Shard and Avalanche simply deals too much DPS for Dragons to handle. Shadow Weavile has an even stronger matchup against Dragons due to the 20% boost in Attack.

3) Gardevoir

This is another premier Charm spammer alongside Togekiss. The reason why it's ranked higher, though, is that Gardevoir's 237 Attack stat is higher than Togekiss' 225. Hence, Charm and Dazzling Gleam will deal much more damage coming from a Gardevoir.

2) Mamoswine

Mamoswine's Avalanche is tough for Dragon-types to deal with (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Often considered one of the best Ice-types in the game, Mamoswine is a Dragon-type Raid boss slayer. With 247 Attack, it's hard to find a Dragon that wants to take an Avalanche from Mamoswine. This Sinnoh native also gets access to Bulldoze which leaves a huge hit on Dialga, one of the strongest Dragons in existence.

1) Galarian Darmanitan

Galarain Darmanitan has the highest Attack stat on the list (Image via Game Freak)

With 263 Attack, this is the strongest Dragon counter on the list. With Ice Fang and Avalanche, Galarain Darmanitan can do damage on par with legendaries and Mega evolutions. Don't be surprised to see it on many Raid counter rankings.

Galarain Darmanitan is sure to fill a few teams against dragon-types.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul