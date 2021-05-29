Pokemon GO: What are Dragon-types weak against?

In Pokemon GO, Dragon-types are some of the most challenging opponents to face in battle. It can be difficult for players to pinpoint what Dragon-types' weaknesses are in the mobile game.

Knowing which of the 18 types of Pokemon these creatures are weak against will help trainers to come out victorious against them in a fight.

This article explores what Dragon-types are weak against in Pokemon GO and the best counters to use when battling them.

How to defeat Dragon-type Pokemon in battle

In Pokemon GO, Dragon-type Pokemon are particularly weak against three other types. Fairy, Ice, and fellow Dragon-type Pocket Monsters have an advantage over these creatures in the mobile game.

A trainer must not forget that Dragon-types have resistances against Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type attacks used against them in battle. That's why it isn't recommended to send out Pokemon assigned one of these types when fighting a Dragon-type foe.

Best Ice-type counters to use against Dragon Pokemon

Galarian Darmanitan tops the list when it comes to the best pure Ice-type counters to use against a Dragon-type in Pokemon GO. This Pocket Monster will be most effective if it knows the fast move Ice Fang and the charged attack, Avalanche.

Mamoswine, a dual Ground/Ice-type Pokemon, is another solid option to freeze Dragon-type enemies. Players will want to be sure their Mamoswine is equipped with the moves Powder Snow and Avalanche if they wish to emerge victorious from battle.

A more common Ice-type that can be used to counter Dragon Pokemon is Glaceon, an evolution of Eevee. The best move combination for Glaceon is Ice Shard paired with Avalanche.

Best Fairy-type counters to use against Dragon Pokemon

The dual Fairy/Psychic-type, Gardevoir, is a superb choice to send out against Dragon-types. Gardevoir isn't affected by any of Dragon Pokemon's built-in resistances and can benefit from dealing super-effective damage with its Fairy-type moves. The winning moveset for this creature is Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

Another option that is a bit easier to obtain in Pokemon GO is the pure Fairy-type, Granbull. While it isn't usually thought to be a powerful Pocket Monster, Granbull will do the trick against Dragon-types if it has the moves Charm and Play Rough in its arsenal.

Best Dragon-type counters to use against Dragon Pokemon

Surprising as it may be, some of the best counters to use against Dragon-types are other Dragon Pokemon.

Kyurem, a dual Dragon/Ice-type, has the ability to take advantage of multiple Dragon-type weaknesses. Interestingly, this Pocket Monster will be most effective if it harnesses only Dragon-type moves in battle. The winning moveset for Kyurem is Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor.

Dialga is a Legendary Steel/Dragon-type that wields impressive stats in Pokemon GO. When it utilizes the fast move Dragon Breath and the charged move Draco Meteor, few creatures that share its Dragon-typing will stand a chance.

Lastly, another Pokemon that can go head to head with its fellow Dragon-types is Garchomp. This beast is also a Ground-type, though that doesn't really benefit it in this scenario. Instead, Garchomp is best-used as a Dragon-type attacker, with the moves Dragon Tail and Outrage.

