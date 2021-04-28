In Pokemon GO, Ground-type attacks shake the earth and opposing Pocket Monsters with an abundance of force.

Ground-type moves demolish foes that are Fire, Electric, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon. That means Pokemon that can utilize this type of attack have a lot of versatility when it comes to being used in battle.

Still, some Ground-type moves are better than others.

Here are the top five Ground-type attacks to use in Pokemon GO.

Related: Top 5 Electric-type moves in Pokemon GO

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Ground-type moves in Pokemon GO

#5 - Sand Tomb

A Pokemon getting hit by Sand Tomb in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

Despite the coolest name of any Ground-type attack in Pokemon GO, Sand Tomb is far from being the best to use in battle.

Overall, it's not an awful choice for a Pokemon to use in the mobile game as it deals 60 damage at the cost of 33 energy. For inflicting minimal damage, Sand Tomb has a long recharge time of four seconds.

#4 - Bulldoze

A Pokemon gearing up to use Bulldoze in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bulldoze is a fairly strong Ground-type attack for players of Pokemon GO to utilize in battle.

While it doesn't have the shortest cooldown time at 3.5 seconds, it does deal 80 damage at the cost of 50 energy. Bulldoze hits the enemy between the 2.6 and 3.1-second animation period.

#3 - Drill Run

Drill Run hitting an opposing Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

Drill Run is an exceptional Ground-type move in Pokemon GO. It deals a solid 80 damage at the expense of 50 energy.

This attack has a relatively short cooldown time of 2.8 seconds and strikes between the 1.7 and 2.6-second animation intervals.

#2 - Dig

A Pokemon using Dig in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dig is a very useful move for Pokemons to learn, though its one drawback is that it has an exceptionally long cooldown period of 4.7 seconds.

Still, Dig only expends 50 energy and deals a massive 100 damage to opponents. This Ground-type attack inflicts pain on a foe between the 2.8 and 4.5-second animation window.

#1 - Earthquake

A Pokemon getting hit by Earthquake (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Earthquake is the #1 Ground-type move for a Pocket Monster. Expertly named, this attack literally causes an earthquake to break open the ground surrounding an opposing Pokemon.

This charged move costs 100 energy to use but wreaks havoc with a crushing force of 140 damage dealt to the enemy. It has a lengthy 3.6-second cooldown time.

Also Read: Top 5 Flying-type moves in Pokemon GO