Top 5 Electric-type moves in Pokemon GO

Electric-type attacks always make for a shocking surprise when used on foes in Pokemon GO.

These electrifying moves fare best when utilized against Water and Flying-type challengers in battle. However, Electric-type attacks are best left to the sidelines when facing Ground, Grass, Dragon, and other Electric Pokemon users.

Electric moves certainly still have their place in the popular mobile game and can be implemented into various battle strategies.

Related: The Top 5 Water-type Moves in Pokemon GO

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Electric-type moves to use in Pokemon GO

#5 - Discharge

A Pokemon using Discharge in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Discharge starts the list of top Electric-type moves to use in Pokemon GO. While it's far from the best, this charged attack still has its uses in the game.

Advertisement

Discharge shocks enemies with 65 damage and only costs 33 energy to use. The cooldown time is nothing special, as it takes 2.5 seconds.

#4 - Thunderbolt

A Pokemon using Thunderbolt in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thunderbolt beats out the move Discharge because it inflicts more damage on an opponent's Pokemon.

This Electric attack deals 80 points of damage, though it requires a heftier energy cost of 50 to use. Thunderbolt has the same cooldown period as Discharge at 2.5 seconds.

#3 - Wild Charge

Pokemon using Wild Charge in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wild Charge is a powerful Electric-type move that brings down 90 damage on an opposing Pokemon at the cost of expending 50 energy points.

The charged attack has a 2.6-second cooldown and harms the enemy in between the 1.7 and 2.1-second animation intervals.

#2 - Thunder

Pokemon using Thunder in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thunder is an interesting charged move in Pokemon GO as it deals the same amount of damage points as it expends in energy. The Electric-type attack slams enemies with 100 damage.

Advertisement

This move, as well as all the others on the list, is boosted by the effects of Rainy weather in the game. Thunder has a 2.4 second cooldown time.

#1 - Zap Cannon

A Pokemon using Zap Cannon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zap Cannon tops the list of best Electric-type moves in Pokemon GO for reasons besides having the coolest name.

This charged attack expends 100 energy when utilized in battle but zaps opponents with 140 points of damage. The only true drawback of Zap Cannon is that it has a lengthy cooldown period of 3.7 seconds.

Also Read: Team GO Rocket encounters have returned to Pokemon GO