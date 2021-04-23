The wait is over for Pokemon GO players who wish to face off against the vile Team GO Rocket members.

Elements of the hit mobile game involving Team GO Rocket were disabled for a brief spell. This left trainers wondering if they'd ever get the opportunity to complete certain milestones in the game related to defeating Team GO Rocket. It was especially disappointing for many because the chance at catching shadow Zapdos was one of several rewards removed from the game.

However, all that has changed now that Team GO Rocket encounters have been reactivated in Pokemon GO. Niantic is also making up for the opportunities players lost while this aspect of the game was disabled.

Here's everything one needs to know about Team GO Rocket's return.

Team GO Rocket encounters have returned to Pokemon GO

Team GO Rocket Boss, Giovanni, in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's great that Team GO Rocket encounters have been reactivated, but what exactly is Niantic planning to do to make up for the time lost while it wasn't functioning correctly?

For starters, players who desire a chance at catching shadow Zapdos are in luck. The shadow Zapdos encounter will return as a reward for defeating the Team GO Rocket Boss, Giovanni, from Tuesday, June 1st through Thursday, June 17th.

To make up for the time that Team GO Rocket was away, Shadow Zapdos will be returning as an encounter when you defeat Giovanni from Tuesday, June 1, at 12 a.m. until Thursday, June 17, at 12 a.m. local time. https://t.co/7f9pYLxC6N — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 22, 2021

That's not all Niantic has done to smooth things over with players of Pokemon GO. The company has also added a new free box that can be claimed in the in-game store. The box contains thirty pokeballs as well as a Rocket Radar. It seems Niantic is really making an effort to set things right with Pokemon GO trainers.

Now that Team GO Rocket encounters are back, players should prepare for the battle against Giovanni and be ready to catch shadow Zapdos after the fight. Trainers should also make sure to claim their free box from the store by April 29th at 7:00 p.m. PT.

