Ground-type moves can deal devastating damage to any Pokemon with their feet planted on the ground.

In reality, the list of powerful moves is very long. It takes a long time to scroll through Pokemon attacks with the highest Power before finding one in the Ground-type category.

Some of the most common moves used in battle that deal massive damage are Ground-type attacks, however. The strongest ones in Pokemon though, aren't all as common as fans would believe.

Top 5 strongest Ground-type moves in Pokemon

#5 - Thousand Arrows/Thousand Waves/Land's Wrath

This first entry actually comes with three moves. That is because all three have the same Accuracy and Power at 100% and 90. They are also three signature moves of Zygard, the Dragon/Ground-type Legendary Pokemon. Thousand Arrows can hit Pokemon normally immune to Ground-type moves and even those in the middle of Fly or Bounce. Thousand Waves prevents any non-Ghost-type Pokemon from fleeing or switching out of battle. Land's Wrath simply deals damage.

#4 - Earth Power

Earth Power is a pretty strong Ground-type move. It has 90 Power and 100% Accuracy. This is a move that inflicts pure Ground-type damage to the target Pokemon. It also has a 10% chance of lowering the target's Special Defense. It is the only move on this list that does Special damage rather than Physical. It is a very unique maneuver.

#3 - High Horsepower

High Horsepower has 95% Accuracy and 95 Power. All this move does it deal damage. It has no secondary effect for the user or the Pokemon that it connects with. A lot of competitive battlers will use this move instead of Earthquake if the team may be vulnerable to the massive damage spread of EQ. High Horsepower will simply target one Pokemon instead of every single one on the battlefield.

#2 - Earthquake

Earthquake is one of the strongest moves in all of Pokemon. That is because of its usefulness and how often it is used in battle. It has 100 Power and 100% Accuracy. Earthquake is the go-to move to deal damage to an opponent's Pokemon in a double battle. It hits every creature on the field. It can also damage a Pokemon waiting underground to use the move Dig. Just be sure any allies are immune to Ground-type moves before shaking things up.

#1 - Precipice Blades

Precipice Blades is the signature move of Groudon. It is the strongest Ground-type move with a Power of 120. It does come with a lower Accuarcy, however, at 85%. Precipice Blades simply deals huge damage with no secondary effects. It deals damage to all adjacent Pokemon, though. That means it won't damage teammates like Earthquake does, but it will damage all opponents.