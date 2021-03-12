Top 5 Pokemon that can speak

There has been a minuscule amount of Pokemon capable of speaking throughout the franchise's history.

Some Pokemon communicate with humans by using telepathy, while others have been shown to physically speak the human language. Most talking Pokemon fit into the Mythical or Legendary categories, but there have been a few notable exceptions.

Here are the top five Pokemon that can speak to humans.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 talking Pokemon

#5 - Tentacruel

Tentacruel wreaks havoc on a town (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tentacruel has found its way onto this list because the Pokemon utilized such an interesting tactic to communicate with humans.

In episode nineteen of the Pokemon anime, an angered Tentacruel takes over Team Rocket's Meowth as a way to speak to the humans. It informs them that the reason it is destroying the city is because of the humans' plans to build a hotel on its coral reef home.

Advertisement

#4 - Lucario

Poster for the movie Lucario and the Mystery of Mew (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the movie, Lucario and the Mystery of Mew, the Pokemon Lucario speaks telepathically to Ash and the other humans several times.

It was crucial for Lucario to be able to speak somehow in this film, as the Pokemon is one of the star characters in the plot. This particular Lucario once fought alongside a famous trainer and has a unique history compared to most Pokemon in the franchise - which may be where its ability to communicate stems from.

#3 - Entei

Entei in the third Pokemon movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Entei is a Legendary Pokemon that is able to speak in the franchise's third movie, Spell of the Unown: Entei.

Advertisement

Interestingly, in the english-dubbed version of the film, it is understood that Entei is speaking telepathically. However, in the Japanese version the Pokemon is physically speaking the human language.

#2 - Slowking

Slowking (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slowking is a partially Psychic-type Pokemon known to be highly intelligent, and thus it's really no surprise that some have been heard speaking the human language.

In the second Pokemon movie, The Power of One, a Slowking is seen speaking to Ash Ketchum several times. The Slowkingfilm this fim plays a very important role by informing Ash and his friends on how to calm down the three Legendary bird Pokemon that have recently been angered.

The importance of Slowking learning to talk for the benefit of Pokemon and humans alike, is what earns it spot #2 on this list.

#1 - Meowth

Meowth (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Coming in at first place on the top five Pokemon that can speak is none other than Team Rocket's Meowth.

This specific Meowth has talked more than any other Pokemon in the anime. What makes it even more impressive is that it taught itself how to physically speak the human language. Not to mention that Meowth isn't in the Mythical or Legendary categories.

This Pokemon's dedication to learning to talk originally came from it wanting to impress a female Meowth that loved humans. Team Rocket's Meowth painstakingly taught itself to speak and walk on two legs to become more human-like, only to ultimately be called a freak.