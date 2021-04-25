Flying-type moves are extremely valuable attacks for Pokemon to battle with in Pokemon GO.

Especially when these types of moves are utilized against Fighting, Bug, and Grass-types in battle. The only time trainers should avoid using Flying-type moves in Pokemon GO is when they're facing Electric, Steel, or Rock-type opponents.

Of course, some Flying-type attacks are better than others in the popular mobile game.

Related: Top 5 Grass-type moves in Pokemon GO

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Flying-type moves in Pokemon GO

#5 - Aerial Ace

A Pokemon using Aerial Ace in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aerial Ace is a decent Flying-type move in Pokemon GO, though it's still far from the best. This attack deals a mediocre 55 damage against enemies and costs 33 energy to use.

Advertisement

This charge attack has a 2.4 second cooldown time and inflicts damage between the 1.9 and 2.2 second animation window.

#4 - Drill Peck

A Pokemon using Drill Peck in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Drill Peck is only a slightly better move than the previously mentioned Aerial Ace. The attack's standard damage dealt is 65 and costs the same 33 energy as Aerial Ace in battle.

This charged move has a 2.3 second cooldown and inflicts damage between the 1.7 and 2.1 second animation intervals.

#3 - Sky Attack

A Pokemon using Sky Attack in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sky Attack is the third best Flying-type move to utilize in Pokemon GO. It deals the most damage of any move mentioned so far, inflicting 80 points worth of it. However, it also costs slightly more energy than the previous two attacks at 50.

This move only has a two-second cooldown period and inflicts its pain on the enemy between the 1.5 and 1.7 second animation period.

#2 - Hurricane

A Pokemon using Hurricane in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

Hurricane is one of the most powerful Flying-type attacks on the list; however, it's only the second-best overall.

The charged move deals an incredible 110 damage to opponents, though that's at the cost of expending 100 energy. Hurricane also has a lengthy cooldown time of 2.7 seconds and punishes the enemy between the 1.2 and 2.4-second animation duration.

#1 - Brave Bird

A Pokemon using Brave Bird in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Brave Bird is the best overall Flying-type attack for Pokemon GO players to use in battle.

This move brings down a whopping 130 damage on its foes at the same energy cost of Hurricane at 100. The cooldown time for Brave Bird is a mere two seconds, and it wrecks the opponent in between the one and 1.6-second animation interval.

Brave Bird will make for a quick victory against Fighting, Bug, and Grass-type challengers in Pokemon GO.

Also Read: The Top 5 Water-type Moves in Pokemon GO